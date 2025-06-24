Foxpass Sales Tax Information
Here are answers to common questions about taxes on your Foxpass services.
How tax rates are determined
Tax rates vary by country, state, territory and city, and are based on the applicable tax rate at the time of your Foxpass charge. These amounts can change over time with local tax requirements.
Does the Foxpass price include sales tax?
The advertised Foxpass price does not includes sales tax. If sales tax applies, it is listed separately on your invoice. Your Foxpass service may be subject to sales tax in some areas (governed by local sales tax laws) because Foxpass is sold to customers residing in those areas.
How to get an invoice for Foxpass charges
Your Foxpass invoice lists your Foxpass charges and applicable taxes. You can log in to your Account and go to the Payment page to see or download your invoices.
How to submit tax exemption information
If you reside in the United States and wish to submit tax exemption information, please update your Bill To/Ship To Address (update in the web console) and provide the following information to tax-exempt@splashtop.com before completing your transaction or before your next auto-renewal:
Foxpass Account email of subscription owner's account
Tax ID and/or EIP
Copy of your State Tax Resale Certificate/Exemption Certificate
Type of Exemption (Charitable, Resale, Religious, Government, Educational, etc.)
Copy of your 501(c), if applicable
Please update the Bill To / Ship To Address in your Foxpass Account (update in the web console)
Charged the wrong tax amount?
Tax for Foxpass services is determined by your billing address.
Sign in to your Account [ global | eu | au ] and go to the Payment section to make sure your billing address is correct.