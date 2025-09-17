Foxpass Cloud RADIUS: A Safe, Fast, and Affordable Alternative to FreeRADIUS
Store and manage user profiles without the DIY complexity and hidden costs. Get a fully managed, zero‑trust‑ready RADIUS that integrates with your IdP and MDM in minutes, not weeks.
Why Teams Look Beyond FreeRADIUS
FreeRADIUS is a powerful, open-source RADIUS server, but its risks can outweigh its rewards. Configuring, hosting, and maintaining FreeRADIUS can be time‑consuming, skills‑intensive, and risky if misconfigured.
A managed cloud service like Foxpass, on the other hand, removes that burden while preserving the core benefits.
Complicated Setup and Implementation: FreeRADIUS is often criticized for having too many “knobs” and configuration files. Organizations with limited in‑house experts may struggle to manage and deploy it.
Slow time‑to‑value: A typical DIY setup for FreeRADIUS spans 2–4 weeks, even for skilled admins. Can you really wait that long?
Ongoing maintenance: FreeRADIUS requires monthly patching, monitoring, backups, and HA upkeep, giving IT teams another task to juggle.
Hidden costs add up: FreeRADIUS isn’t free. Setup can cost between $15–20K, in addition to $14.8–20.8K/year to maintain (ex‑PKI/MDM).
Integration difficulties: Integrating Wi-Fi access points with FreeRADIUS and integrating it with an identity provider and third-party solutions (like Microsoft Entra ID or Google Workspace) can be cumbersome. Endpoints also need the right RADIUS protocols in place and must be configured properly to ensure the entire setup works well.
Why Foxpass Is the Better Choice
Foxpass offers a cloud-hosted RADIUS solution that gives you the benefits of FreeRADIUS without the operational drag or expenses, delivered as a secure, managed cloud service with zero‑trust security.
Time‑to‑value in minutes: We handle the heavy lifting so you can secure your network quickly.
99.99% uptime & no single point of failure: Foxpass has built‑in high availability and global redundancy. Whenever you need help, our experienced support team is ready for you 24/7.
IdP & MDM integrations: Seamlessly integrate with Entra ID (Azure AD), Google Workspace, Okta, OneLogin, Microsoft Intune, JAMF, and more.
Zero‑trust ready: Protect your network with identity‑ and certificate‑based authentication across Wi‑Fi and VPN.
Compliance support: Foxpass helps you meet your security requirements with SOC 2–aligned operations and audit‑friendly access controls, backed by Splashtop’s security frameworks.
Feature‑by‑Feature: Foxpass vs. FreeRADIUS
Deployment & Ops
Foxpass: Managed cloud RADIUS with rapid rollout, high availability, and monitoring included.
FreeRADIUS: Self‑hosted infrastructure, configurations, availability, monitoring, and patching are on you.
Total Cost of Ownership
Foxpass: Available at a predictable subscription, including upkeep and maintenance.
FreeRADIUS: $15–20K setup + $14.8–20.8K/year maintenance.
Integrations
Foxpass: Native IdP/MDM sync to connect with your Wi‑Fi, VPN, and endpoints.
FreeRADIUS : Manual IdP/AP/endpoint configuration presents a higher risk of misconfiguration.
Security Posture
Foxpass: Certificate‑ and identity‑based authorization, cloud security audits, and zero‑trust alignment.
FreeRADIUS: Security depends on your configuration, patch cadence, and monitoring.
Outcomes IT Security Leaders Care About
Move beyond feature checklists. Optimize for measurable outcomes with Foxpass.
Reduce risk: Eliminate pre-shared keys (PSKs) with 802.1X + RADIUS, identity‑based access, and strong certification.
Accelerate rollouts: Avoid multi‑week DIY projects and go live in minutes.
Lower TCO: Replace capital expenditures and admin time with a predictable subscription.
Simplify audits: Centralized policies and logs support SOC-2 and internal reviews.
How Foxpass Works in Your Stack
Foxpass is designed for modern IT teams. It’s developer‑friendly, standards‑based, and easy to operate, so you can protect your network without giving your IT department an extra burden.
Connect your IdP: Manage network access at scale by syncing users/groups from Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, or OneLogin.
Enroll devices: Use certificate‑based authentication and integrate with Intune, Jamf, Kandji, Mosyle, and more. Or enable passwordless BYOD authentication with Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer.
Protect access: Enforce 802.1X for Wi‑Fi and VPN and apply role‑based policies to keep unauthorized users at bay.
Monitor & prove: Keep an eye on your network with cloud logging and visibility status.
Protect Your Network Without High Costs or Complexity