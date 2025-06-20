Splashtop Responsible Disclosure Policy
Splashtop Inc., a leading provider of remote access software and services, is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our customers. Toward this end, Splashtop is now formalizing our policy for accepting vulnerability reports in our products. We hope to foster an open partnership with the security community, and we recognize that the work the community does is important in continuing to ensure safety and security for all of our customers.
We have developed this policy to both reflect our corporate values and to uphold our legal responsibility to good-faith security researchers that are providing us with their expertise.
Legal Posture
Splashtop Inc. will not engage in legal action against individuals who submit vulnerability reports through our Vulnerability Reporting Form. We openly accept reports for the currently listed Splashtop products. We agree not to pursue legal action against individuals who:
Engage in testing of systems/research without harming Splashtop or its customers
Engage in vulnerability testing within the scope of our vulnerability disclosure program
Contact Splashtop immediately if you do inadvertently encounter user data. Do not view, alter, save, store, transfer, or otherwise access the data, and immediately purge any local information upon reporting the vulnerability to Splashtop.
Adhere to the laws of their location and the location of Splashtop. For example, violating laws that would only result in a claim by Splashtop (and not a criminal claim) may be acceptable as Splashtop is authorizing the activity (reverse engineering or circumventing protective measures) to improve its system.
Refrain from disclosing vulnerability details to the public before a mutually agreed-upon timeframe expires
Preference, Prioritization, and Acceptance Criteria
We will use the following criteria to prioritize and triage submissions.
What we would like to see from you:
Well-written reports in English will have a higher chance of resolution.
Reports that include proof-of-concept code equip us to better triage.
Reports that include only crash dumps or other automated tool output may receive lower priority.
Reports that include products not on the initial scope list may receive lower priority.
Please include how you found the bug, the impact, and any potential remediation.
Please let us know if you would like to work with us to disclose a vulnerability. We will make an honest effort to work with you on disclosing vulnerabilities when possible.
What you can expect from us:
You will receive feedback on your submission within 3 business days of the submission being triaged.
After triage, we will send an expected timeline, and commit to being as transparent as possible about the remediation timeline as well as on issues or challenges that may extend it.
An open dialog to discuss issues.
Notification when the vulnerability analysis has completed each stage of our review.
If we are unable to resolve communication issues or other problems, Splashtop may bring in a neutral third party (such as CERT/CC, ICS-CERT, or the relevant regulator) to assist in determining how best to handle the vulnerability.
How to Submit a Vulnerability
To submit a vulnerability report to Splashtop’s Product Security Team, please fill in the following information: