Simplify Secure BYOD Wi-Fi Access with Foxpass RADIUS

Foxpass RADIUS introduces an agentless certificate installer to instantly configure BYOD clients for protected EAP-TLS WiFi, no complex software required.

Foxpass RADIUS Secures BYOD with Zero-Touch Provisioning

To streamline secure connectivity for unmanaged bring-your-own-devices (BYOD), Foxpass has launched an agentless certificate installer. While mobile device management (MDM) tools can install credentials on managed devices, Foxpass uniquely extends this capability to BYOD endpoints with our agentless approach.

With no leftover client software residue, Foxpass instantly configures Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Chromebook systems for EAP-TLS Wi-Fi authentication. By covering Chromebooks, Foxpass simplifies secure access for students and staff in K-12 and higher education.

Foxpass RADIUS agentless certificate installer provides:

  • Enhanced Security: Reduces attack surfaces by minimizing software agents
  • Optimized Performance: Avoids resource usage impacts from persistent software
  • Simplified Access: Onboards BYOD devices instantly with no manual configuration
  • Broad Platform Support: Supports all major operating systems
  • Respect for User Privacy: Upholds privacy while providing frictionless security

來自我們滿意的客戶

Foxpass has greatly simplified our user management, and is quite easy to get setup on our hosts. Their support team was extremely helpful!

Todd M.

Ready to Transform Your IT Security?

