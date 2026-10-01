Foxpass: A Simpler, More Flexible SecureW2 Alternative
Foxpass is a SecureW2 alternative for secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with Cloud RADIUS, Cloud PKI, and certificate-based authentication across mixed identity and device environments.
Move Beyond Shared Passwords
Organizations evaluating SecureW2 often want to replace shared passwords with certificate-based Wi‑Fi and VPN access. Foxpass helps teams improve security while transitioning at their own pace.
Improve Wi‑Fi and VPN security with certificate-based authentication
Support both certificate-based and credential-based access across mixed environments
Modernize authentication through phased rollouts
Why Foxpass is the Best SecureW2 Alternative
Deploy in hours, not weeks
Get secure Wi-Fi and VPN access up and running quickly with guided onboarding
Simpler policy and certificate workflows
No complex policy frameworks or ongoing certificate tuning required for most environments
Flexible authentication options
Use certificate-based or credential-based authentication based on your environment and rollout plan
Simple, reliable day-to-day management
Centralize authentication, certificate services, and activity visibility with fewer dependencies to manage
Strong security by default
Identity, certificate, and device-aware access for 802.1X and VPN
Foxpass vsSecureW2 Comparison
Both Foxpass and SecureW2 support certificate-based authentication. The difference comes down to speed, simplicity, and how much policy and certificate workflow complexity your team wants to manage.
Capability
Foxpass
SecureW2
Time to deploy
Deploy under 30 min. with guided setup
Longer implementation across PKI, policies, and device trust
Policy and certificate workflows
Simpler ongoing administration
Requires more policy tuning and certificate workflow maintenance
Policy model
Flexible support for certificate-based and credential-based access
More rigid, certificates-only approach with heavier policy and device trust requirements
Day-to-day management
Streamlined admin workflow
More involved day-to-day admin
Best fit
Teams that want flexibility and a simpler path to secure access
Teams willing to take on a more rigid certificates-only model
Why Teams Choose Foxpass Over SecureW2
Faster Time to Value
Foxpass is designed to get you from setup to secure access quickly
Guided onboarding
No infrastructure to deploy
Wi-Fi and VPN security live in hours
Simpler Policy and Certificate Workflows
Foxpass reduces the ongoing work required to maintain secure access by keeping policy and certificate workflows more manageable.
No complex policy tuning or certificate workflow maintenance required for most environments
Fewer systems to manage
Predictable, stable operation
Cost-Effective, Right-Sized Adoption
Foxpass is a great fit for IT teams wanting enterprise-grade security without enterprise pricing or procurement complexity
Competitive pricing for Cloud RADIUS + certificate-based access
Low/no minimums to get started
Lower TCO through simpler deployment and admin
Simple, Centralized Control
Foxpass let you manage access without juggling multiple tools or workflows
Centralized policy control
Built-in audit logging
Clear visibility into authentication activity
How Foxpass Delivers Secure Access
Connect your identity and devices
Sync users and groups from your identity provider and support certificate delivery through your device management workflow.
Enforce secure access
Use identity, credentials, or certificates to secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with 802.1X.
Operate from one platform
Manage Cloud RADIUS, Cloud PKI, policies, and authentication activity through a centralized service.
Get Started
Foxpass gives you secure access without the operational overhead of complex policy and certificate workflows.