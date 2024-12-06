Secure Third-Party Access
Flexible and fast onboarding and off-boarding of temporary workers, contractors, and vendors.
Application "Just-in-Time" Share Link
Give access through an easy to use secure link.
Conditional Access
Setup policies for conditional access based on time, location, device posture, and more.
Zero Trust Access
Incorporates a Zero Trust architecture. Built on Zero Trust for enhanced security.
Session Recording
Capture third-party sessions for investigation.
Live or On-Demand Viewing
Watch third-party access in real-time.
Session Termination
End third-party access immediately.
How to Simplify Secure Access for Third-Parties and Temporary Users
In today’s interconnected business environment, collaboration with external parties such as vendors, contractors, partners, and suppliers is the norm.