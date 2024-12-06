Skip to main content
Secure Workspace Header image

Secure Third-Party Access

Flexible and fast onboarding and off-boarding of temporary workers, contractors, and vendors.

Icon representing just in time application sharing

Application "Just-in-Time" Share Link

Give access through an easy to use secure link.

Icon representing conditional access

Conditional Access

Setup policies for conditional access based on time, location, device posture, and more.

Shield and lock icon representing Zero Trust Access

Zero Trust Access

Incorporates a Zero Trust architecture. Built on Zero Trust for enhanced security.

Video camera file icon representing session recording

Session Recording

Capture third-party sessions for investigation.

Live icon

Live or On-Demand Viewing

Watch third-party access in real-time.

Unplug icon representing session termination

Session Termination

End third-party access immediately.

How to Simplify Secure Access for Third-Parties and Temporary Users

In today’s interconnected business environment, collaboration with external parties such as vendors, contractors, partners, and suppliers is the norm.

