Comprehensive SaaS Security
Secure SaaS using Zero Trust, SSO, MFA, BYOI, PAM, RBI, CASB, and DLP to prevent unauthorized access and ensure comprehensive identity management and data protection.
Extends Privileged Access Management to SaaS and Web Apps
Zero Trust Security: Integrates RBI with a privileged access engine for SaaS and web applications, enhancing security without credential sharing.
SSO Access Delegation: Simplifies access delegation and impersonation with SSO, eliminating the need for credential sharing.
Support for Non-SSO Apps: Provides secure access to non-SSO applications via privileged accounts.
Live Session Monitoring & Recording: Offers oversight through live monitoring and recording of sessions to prevent unauthorized activity and ensure compliance.
Controlled Browsing Experience: Delivers a secure, controlled browsing experience that minimizes data leakage while maintaining usability.
Comprehensive Identity Management
Unified Identity Management: Centralize and streamline identities across the organization with seamless integration of various identity sources, enhanced by multi-tenancy.
Robust Security Measures: Elevate security with embedded multi-factor authentication, conditional access, step-up MFA, and role-based access control, alongside modern authentication methods like SSO and social logins.
Credential Protection and Access Control: Secure credentials with privileged access management and built-in password managers, enforcing strict access permissions.
Visibility and Control with Inline CASB
Comprehensive Security and Compliance: Mitigate data breaches and compliance issues, manage shadow IT, and implement Zero Trust access policies to enhance security.
Proactive Threat Management: Record HTTP requests to identify unauthorized SaaS applications, thwart insider threats, unsafe data practices, and malicious entities.
Data Loss Prevention: Restrict user activities like copy/paste, downloads, and printing in SaaS applications to minimize data loss risks.