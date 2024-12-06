Next-Generation Zero Trust Network Access
Retire Your VPN and Embrace Zero Trust
Faster and Safer than VPN
Zero Trust Security: Eliminates open inbound ports, prevents lateral movement, and enforces least-privilege access.
No Hardware/Gateway: Reduces deployment time and maintenance risks—no more constant updates to fend off attacks.
Superior Performance: Provides a best-in-class user experience that your workforce will appreciate, reducing IT support tickets.
Zero Trust, Zero Gaps: Identity, Endpoints and Complete Visibility
Identity-based Access SSW enforces adaptive, identity-based access, verifying user identity and device health continuously, further protected with step-up multi-factor authentication (MFA).
Endpoint Posture SSW ensures endpoint security by assessing device health and security posture. This reduces risks, as only healthy devices are granted access to resources.
Session Monitoring and Control: SSW provides extensive session monitoring, recording, and control features.
Why Splashtop Secure Workspace Outperforms VPN
Unparalleled User Experience
Rapid Deployment: Achieve zero-touch connector setup in just 4 minutes for immediate access and connectivity.
Enhanced Performance and Automation: Leverage connector clusters and CLI for ZTNA to boost resiliency, throughput, and meet automation needs.
User-Friendly Security: Integrate an application launcher and password manager to enhance usability and foster productivity through secure networking and application sharing.
Elevating Security and Resilience
Comprehensive Access Control: Implements Zero Trust and Conditional Access with JIT and on-demand ZTNA via shareable links, QR codes, and Slack/Teams integration.
Advanced Security Features: Offers built-in data leak protection and real-time session management within ZTNA traffic.
Optimized Network Performance: Deploys global Points of Presence (PoPs) to improve networking, reducing latency and jitter.
Redefining Agentless ZTNA: Seamless and Secure Access
Enhanced ZTNA and Access Control: Offers converged agentless ZTNA with privileged access, enabling credential-less entry to privileged accounts.
Comprehensive Monitoring and Security: Features real-time session monitoring, recording, and secure access through hyperlinks or QR codes, reinforced by Zero Trust and Conditional Access.
Cost-effective Unmanaged Device Access: Delivers smooth, secure, and isolated application access on unmanaged devices, providing a cost-efficient alternative to VDI.