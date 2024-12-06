Skip to main content
Next-Generation Zero Trust Network Access

Retire Your VPN and Embrace Zero Trust​

Faster and Safer than VPN

  • Zero Trust Security: Eliminates open inbound ports, prevents lateral movement, and enforces least-privilege access.​

  • No Hardware/Gateway: Reduces deployment time and maintenance risks—no more constant updates to fend off attacks.​

  • Superior Performance: Provides a best-in-class user experience that your workforce will appreciate, reducing IT support tickets.​

Zero Trust, Zero Gaps: Identity, Endpoints and Complete Visibility​

  • Identity-based Access SSW enforces adaptive, identity-based access, verifying user identity and device health continuously, further protected with step-up multi-factor authentication (MFA).

  • Endpoint Posture SSW ensures endpoint security by assessing device health and security posture. This reduces risks, as only healthy devices are granted access to resources.​

  • Session Monitoring and Control: SSW provides extensive session monitoring, recording, and control features.​

Why Splashtop Secure Workspace Outperforms VPN​

Unparalleled User Experience​

  • Rapid Deployment: Achieve zero-touch connector setup in just 4 minutes for immediate access and connectivity.

  • Enhanced Performance and Automation: Leverage connector clusters and CLI for ZTNA to boost resiliency, throughput, and meet automation needs.

  • User-Friendly Security: Integrate an application launcher and password manager to enhance usability and foster productivity through secure networking and application sharing.

Elevating Security and Resilience

  • Comprehensive Access Control: Implements Zero Trust and Conditional Access with JIT and on-demand ZTNA via shareable links, QR codes, and Slack/Teams integration.

  • Advanced Security Features: Offers built-in data leak protection and real-time session management within ZTNA traffic.

  • Optimized Network Performance: Deploys global Points of Presence (PoPs) to improve networking, reducing latency and jitter.

Redefining Agentless ZTNA: Seamless and Secure Access

  • Enhanced ZTNA and Access Control: Offers converged agentless ZTNA with privileged access, enabling credential-less entry to privileged accounts.

  • Comprehensive Monitoring and Security: Features real-time session monitoring, recording, and secure access through hyperlinks or QR codes, reinforced by Zero Trust and Conditional Access.

  • Cost-effective Unmanaged Device Access: Delivers smooth, secure, and isolated application access on unmanaged devices, providing a cost-efficient alternative to VDI.

The VPN Replacement That Will Simplify Your Life

