Skip to main content
Splashtop home
Foxpass
Log inFree Trial
Contact UsLog inFree Trial

Intune + Splashtop

Close the Loop with Foxpass

Secure network access by bringing Intune identity and device compliance signals into Foxpass Cloud RADIUS + PKI authentication.

Free TrialSchedule a Demo

Bring Intune Device Trust to Network Authentication

Intune helps organizations manage devices, deploy network profiles, and evaluate compliance. But when a device connects to a WPA2-Enterprise or WPA3-Enterprise wireless network, or to a VPN that uses RADIUS, a network authentication service must still validate the connection.

Foxpass Cloud RADIUS brings identity and device context into that decision, helping organizations control network access with the systems they already use. 

Control Access with Identity and Device Context

Foxpass uses identity, group membership, device management state, and Intune compliance signals to:

  • Allow trusted users and devices

  • Deny or quarantine non-compliant devices

  • Assign VLAN access based on identity or device context


Add Certificate‑Based Authentication

Move beyond passwords by using certificates to authenticate managed devices for Wi-Fi and VPN access.

  • Use EAP-TLS to validate devices with certificates instead of passwords.

  • Deploy certificate profiles to managed devices through Intune.

  • Use Foxpass Cloud PKI and Cloud RADIUS for a flexible, cloud-native path to passwordless access.


Benefits of Foxpass with Intune

  • Enforce Device Compliance

    Use Intune compliance status to allow or deny network access.

  • Secure remote access management icon

    Apply Granular Access Policies

    Use identity and device context to control who gets network access.

  • Reduce Infrastructure Overhead

    Use cloud-hosted RADIUS to eliminate local RADIUS server management.

  • Support Passwordless Authentication

    Use certificates to enable passwordless Wi‑Fi and VPN access.

Extend Intune Security to Every Network Connection

Bring identity, device compliance, and policy-based control to Wi-Fi and RADIUS-based VPN authentication with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS.

Schedule a Demo
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2026 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices are USD unless otherwise specified.