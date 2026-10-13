Intune + Splashtop
Close the Loop with Foxpass
Secure network access by bringing Intune identity and device compliance signals into Foxpass Cloud RADIUS + PKI authentication.
Bring Intune Device Trust to Network Authentication
Intune helps organizations manage devices, deploy network profiles, and evaluate compliance. But when a device connects to a WPA2-Enterprise or WPA3-Enterprise wireless network, or to a VPN that uses RADIUS, a network authentication service must still validate the connection.
Foxpass Cloud RADIUS brings identity and device context into that decision, helping organizations control network access with the systems they already use.
Control Access with Identity and Device Context
Foxpass uses identity, group membership, device management state, and Intune compliance signals to:
Allow trusted users and devices
Deny or quarantine non-compliant devices
Assign VLAN access based on identity or device context
Add Certificate‑Based Authentication
Move beyond passwords by using certificates to authenticate managed devices for Wi-Fi and VPN access.
Use EAP-TLS to validate devices with certificates instead of passwords.
Deploy certificate profiles to managed devices through Intune.
Use Foxpass Cloud PKI and Cloud RADIUS for a flexible, cloud-native path to passwordless access.
Benefits of Foxpass with Intune
Enforce Device Compliance
Use Intune compliance status to allow or deny network access.
Apply Granular Access Policies
Use identity and device context to control who gets network access.
Reduce Infrastructure Overhead
Use cloud-hosted RADIUS to eliminate local RADIUS server management.
Support Passwordless Authentication
Use certificates to enable passwordless Wi‑Fi and VPN access.
Extend Intune Security to Every Network Connection
Bring identity, device compliance, and policy-based control to Wi-Fi and RADIUS-based VPN authentication with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS.