Foxpass RADIUS, by Splashtop
Control who has access to your company or school’s Wi-Fi network
Why Choose Foxpass RADIUS
Ensure the security of your Wi-Fi network by defending against potential breaches and preventing unauthorized access by students and guests with our comprehensive Wi-Fi security solutions.
Experience the simplicity of 'set it and forget it,' saving valuable time and streamlining onboarding and offboarding processes for students and employees, whether using managed or unmanaged (BYOD) devices.
Tailor your security approach by selecting between password and passwordless authentication options that align with both your security needs and budget.
Features
Full-Featured; Fully Managed
Fits with your environment with support for all popular devices, identity providers, Wi-Fi vendors, and MDMs. Comprehensive solution supporting various protocols including SCEP, EAP-TLS, EAP-TTLS, and RADSEC.
Flexible and Robust Deployment
Offering secure, cloud-based hosting with automatic updates and a scalable architecture. Support for all major identity providers and MDMs simplifies set up and deployment. Options available for on-premises deployment.
Simple and Scalable
Foxpass RADIUS is designed for quick and easy setup with a streamlined web interface, ensuring a hassle-free, set-and-forget WiFi authentication experience. Automate on boarding and off boarding of students and staff.
Choose the Solution that Fits Your Requirements
Features
Foxpass RADIUS
Foxpass RADIUS Advanced
Cloud-hosted RADIUS password authentication (EAP-TTLS)
✔
✔
Role-based access control
✔
✔
Secure Windows, Mac, Chromebooks
✔
✔
Secure iOS, Android devices
✔
✔
Support for Okta, Azure, Google Workspace
✔
✔
Tested with leading Wi-Fi vendors: Cisco Meraki, HPE Aruba, Juniper Mist, Ubiquiti, and more
✔
✔
Supports: RADSEC, EAP-TTLS/PAP, PEAP-MSCHAPv2
✔
✔
Supports: PKI/SCEP, EAP-TLS,
✔
Cloud-hosted RADIUS certificate authentication (EAP-TLS)
✔
RADIUS Certificate Installer (Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks)
✔
Extended RADIUS logging
✔* (*EDU only)