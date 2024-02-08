Secure Your School's Wi-Fi Network
Wi-Fi security is the Achilles heel of your school's IT infrastructure. You need a solution that plugs this hole in your network but is a breeze to set up and manage. Protect your privacy, secure your data, and maintain compliance with Foxpass RADIUS.
Automate and secure your Wi-Fi network
Set it and forget it. Foxpass will automatically protect you from unauthorized access whether from a cyberattack or from individuals with bad intentions - even as your population of people and devices grows.
Importance of Wi-Fi Security in Schools
While many trust their Wi-Fi networks, vulnerabilities pose a grave danger.
Wi-Fi Security Infographic
Explore the alarming reality of unsecured Wi-Fi with our eye-opening infographic. Discover staggering statistics on cyberattacks, data breaches, and other looming dangers.
Foxpass Wi-Fi Security Brochure
Learn how Foxpass safeguards your data and network from unauthorized access, data breaches and ransomware attacks.
Case Study
Allbirds successfully secured Wi-Fi for their global offices with Foxpass RADIUS, offering improved security and efficient access management.
