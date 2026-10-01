Foxpass: A Flexible, Easy-to-Manage Keytos Alternative
Foxpass is a Keytos alternative for secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with Cloud RADIUS, Cloud PKI, and certificate-based authentication across mixed identity and device environments.
Vendor-Neutral Authentication
Organizations evaluating Keytos often want secure Wi‑Fi and VPN authentication without being tied to a single vendor ecosystem. Foxpass provides a flexible, vendor-neutral approach for diverse environments.
Secure Wi‑Fi and VPN access with cloud-hosted RADIUS
Support a wide range of identity providers, directories, and device platforms
Modernize network authentication without vendor lock-in
Why Foxpass is the Best Keytos Alternative
Deploy in hours, not weeks
Get secure Wi-Fi and VPN access up and running quickly with guided onboarding
Works across mixed environments
Support cloud-first and hybrid teams without tying network access to a single identity or endpoint ecosystem
Flexible authentication options
Use certificate-based or credential-based authentication based on your environment and rollout plan
Simple, reliable day-to-day management
Centralize authentication, certificate services, and activity visibility with fewer dependencies to manage
Strong security by default
Identity, certificate, and device-aware access for 802.1X and VPN
Foxpass vs. Keytos Comparison
Foxpass and Keytos both offer cloud RADIUS with certificate- and credential-based authentication. The difference is fit: Keytos is built around Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, and Azure; Foxpass is vendor-neutral for mixed identity and device environments.
Capability
Foxpass
Keytos
Platform fit
Vendor-neutral approach for mixed identity, MDM, and network environments
Designed primarily for Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, and Azure environments
Authentication options
EAP-TLS, EAP-TTLS, and additional credential-based options
EAP-TLS, EAP-TTLS, and legacy authentication methods
PKI approach
Integrated Cloud PKI with flexible deployment paths
Works with an existing PKI or the separate Keytos EZCA service
Identity and device ecosystem
Built for organizations using varied identity providers and device platforms
Deep native integration with Entra ID and Intune
Best fit
Teams that want flexibility, straightforward management, and support for heterogeneous environments
Microsoft-centric teams that want Azure-native deployment and billing
Why Teams Choose Foxpass Over Keytos
Broader Technology Fit
Foxpass is designed for teams that need secure network access across more than one identity or endpoint ecosystem.
Support for mixed identity and device environments
Flexible paths for cloud-first and hybrid deployments
No need to align network access around an Azure-only operating model
Flexible Authentication and PKI
Foxpass lets teams choose the authentication model that fits each use case rather than forcing a single migration path.
Support certificate-based and credential-based access
Use integrated Cloud PKI where needed
Modernize in phases across users, devices, and locations
Straightforward Operations
Foxpass brings Cloud RADIUS, PKI, and authentication visibility together in a platform designed for lean IT teams.
Centralized authentication and certificate administration
Clear audit trails and authentication activity
Fewer ecosystem dependencies to coordinate
Simple, Centralized Control
Foxpass lets you manage access without building your network authentication strategy around a single identity, endpoint, or cloud ecosystem.
Centralized policy control
Built-in audit logging
Clear visibility into authentication activity
How Foxpass Delivers Secure Access
Connect your identity and devices
Sync users and groups from your identity provider and support certificate delivery through your device management workflow.
Enforce secure access
Use identity, credentials, or certificates to secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with 802.1X.
Operate from one platform
Manage Cloud RADIUS, Cloud PKI, policies, and authentication activity through a centralized service.
Get Started
Choose Foxpass for secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with the flexibility to support your existing identity, device, and network environment—not just a Microsoft-first stack.