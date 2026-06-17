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Foxpass Awards

Foxpass by Splashtop consistently ranks as a top-performing cloud RADIUS, PKI, and identity management solution. IT professionals and system admins recognize us for industry-leading access control, reliability, and ease of implementation.

G2

Best Results - Summer 2026

Splashtop's Foxpass cloud PKI and RADIUS solution was recognized for delivering the Best Results in G2 Summer Reports.

SourceForge

Top Performer - Spring 2026

Earned on user merit, Foxpass has been awarded the SourceForge Top Performer badge, ranking in the top 10% of over 100,000 software products platform-wide. Learn More

G2

Momentum Leader

Foxpass is recognized as a Momentum Leader by G2 in four categories: Microsegmentation, Network Access Control (NAC), Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), and Privileged Access Management (PAM)

GetApp

Rated 4.9/5

Rated 4.9 stars on GetApp. See why teams everywhere trust Foxpass to secure their networks.

Capterra

Rated 4.9/5

With a 4.9/5 rating on Capterra, IT professionals agree that Foxpass delivers the most reliable, easy-to-implement cloud RADIUS and LDAP solutions on the market.

Software Advice

Rated 4.8/5

Foxpass delivers the seamless, cloud-hosted identity management that modern tech teams recommend.

A circular badge reads “2024 WINNER CAMPUS SECURITY TODAY SECURE CAMPUS AWARDS” in bold letters, featuring a star and a blue ribbon at the bottom.

Secure Campus Awards

Campus Security Winner - 2024

Splashtop has been honored with the Platinum award in the 2024 Secure Campus Awards for its Foxpass Cloud RADIUS solution, recognized for excellence in access control and cloud-based management.

Gold and black badge reading 2024 Globee Awards Gold Winner - Cybersecurity with a globe, laurel wreath, and the words Globee Awards at the top.

Globee Awards

Cybersecurity Gold Winner 2024

Foxpass has been named a Gold Winner in the 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, solidifying its position as an industry leader in identity and access management.

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