Foxpass Awards
Foxpass by Splashtop consistently ranks as a top-performing cloud RADIUS, PKI, and identity management solution. IT professionals and system admins recognize us for industry-leading access control, reliability, and ease of implementation.
G2
Best Results - Summer 2026
Splashtop's Foxpass cloud PKI and RADIUS solution was recognized for delivering the Best Results in G2 Summer Reports.
SourceForge
Top Performer - Spring 2026
Earned on user merit, Foxpass has been awarded the SourceForge Top Performer badge, ranking in the top 10% of over 100,000 software products platform-wide. Learn More
G2
Momentum Leader
Foxpass is recognized as a Momentum Leader by G2 in four categories: Microsegmentation, Network Access Control (NAC), Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), and Privileged Access Management (PAM)
GetApp
Rated 4.9/5
Rated 4.9 stars on GetApp. See why teams everywhere trust Foxpass to secure their networks.
Capterra
Rated 4.9/5
With a 4.9/5 rating on Capterra, IT professionals agree that Foxpass delivers the most reliable, easy-to-implement cloud RADIUS and LDAP solutions on the market.
Software Advice
Rated 4.8/5
Foxpass delivers the seamless, cloud-hosted identity management that modern tech teams recommend.
Secure Campus Awards
Campus Security Winner - 2024
Splashtop has been honored with the Platinum award in the 2024 Secure Campus Awards for its Foxpass Cloud RADIUS solution, recognized for excellence in access control and cloud-based management.
Globee Awards
Cybersecurity Gold Winner 2024
Foxpass has been named a Gold Winner in the 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, solidifying its position as an industry leader in identity and access management.