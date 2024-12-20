Skip to main content
Splashtop Secure Workspace vs. Tailscale

See why Splashtop Secure Workspace is the smarter choice for Zero Trust security

The Best Alternative to Twingate

While Twingate offers basic ZTNA capabilities, Splashtop Secure Workspace goes further, delivering a comprehensive, policy-driven platform designed to simplify deployment, enhance security, and provide advanced features. In this comparison, we’ll show why Splashtop Secure Workspace stands out as the superior choice for your organization’s security needs.

Splashtop Secure Workspace vs Twingate Comparison

Splashtop Secure Workspace

Twingate

Primary Focus

Comprehensive ZTNA solution for secure application, endpoint, and internet access

ZTNA for resource-level access

Architecture

Centralized policy-driven platform with automated connectors

Peer-to-peer, cloud architecture

Zero Trust Model

Fully adheres to Zero Trust principles with identity, context, and device-based controls

Implements least-privilege, resource-specific access policies

Access Control

Comprehensive access control for users, groups, applications, and endpoints

Resource-level access based on identity and context

Encryption

End-to-end encrypted sessions with additional policy enforcement

Peer-to-peer encrypted connections using TLS

Device Posture Checks

Full support for device posture enforcement

Limited support

Agent-less Access

Supports agent-less access for RDP, SSH, and web applications

Limited, primarily agent-based

Application Discovery

Automatically discovers and catalogs applications via AD or AWS integration

Not available

Just-In-Time (JIT) Access

Provides JIT access for temporary, time-bound resource access

No native JIT support

Secure Internet Access

Yes, includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and DNS filtering

Not available

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Yes, supports content filtering and DLP policies

Not available

Remote Troubleshooting

Yes, enables remote troubleshooting from the portal

Not available

Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)

Yes, includes RBI for secure browsing

Not available

Session Monitoring and Recording

Comprehensive session monitoring and recording

Limited

5 Reasons to Choose Splashtop Secure Workspace Over Twingate

  1. Comprehensive Zero Trust Security: Splashtop Secure Workspace fully adheres to Zero Trust principles, providing advanced identity, context, and device-based access controls.

  2. Advanced Built-In Security Tools: Includes features like Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to enhance security beyond Twingate’s capabilities.

  3. Flexible and Easy Deployment: Automated setup with CLI commands ensures faster, more efficient deployment compared to Twingate’s agent-based approach.

  4. Agent-less Access Support: Seamlessly connect to RDP, SSH, and web applications without requiring agents, a feature not fully supported by Twingate.

  5. Enhanced Monitoring and Troubleshooting: Comprehensive session monitoring, recording, and remote troubleshooting tools ensure better visibility and control over your network.

Get Splashtop Secure Workspace - The Best Twingate Alternative

