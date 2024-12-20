Splashtop Secure Workspace vs. Tailscale
See why Splashtop Secure Workspace is the smarter choice for Zero Trust security
The Best Alternative to Twingate
While Twingate offers basic ZTNA capabilities, Splashtop Secure Workspace goes further, delivering a comprehensive, policy-driven platform designed to simplify deployment, enhance security, and provide advanced features. In this comparison, we’ll show why Splashtop Secure Workspace stands out as the superior choice for your organization’s security needs.
Splashtop Secure Workspace vs Twingate Comparison
Splashtop Secure Workspace
Twingate
Primary Focus
Comprehensive ZTNA solution for secure application, endpoint, and internet access
ZTNA for resource-level access
Architecture
Centralized policy-driven platform with automated connectors
Peer-to-peer, cloud architecture
Zero Trust Model
Fully adheres to Zero Trust principles with identity, context, and device-based controls
Implements least-privilege, resource-specific access policies
Access Control
Comprehensive access control for users, groups, applications, and endpoints
Resource-level access based on identity and context
Encryption
End-to-end encrypted sessions with additional policy enforcement
Peer-to-peer encrypted connections using TLS
Device Posture Checks
Full support for device posture enforcement
Limited support
Agent-less Access
Supports agent-less access for RDP, SSH, and web applications
Limited, primarily agent-based
Application Discovery
Automatically discovers and catalogs applications via AD or AWS integration
Not available
Just-In-Time (JIT) Access
Provides JIT access for temporary, time-bound resource access
No native JIT support
Secure Internet Access
Yes, includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and DNS filtering
Not available
Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Yes, supports content filtering and DLP policies
Not available
Remote Troubleshooting
Yes, enables remote troubleshooting from the portal
Not available
Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)
Yes, includes RBI for secure browsing
Not available
Session Monitoring and Recording
Comprehensive session monitoring and recording
Limited
5 Reasons to Choose Splashtop Secure Workspace Over Twingate
Comprehensive Zero Trust Security: Splashtop Secure Workspace fully adheres to Zero Trust principles, providing advanced identity, context, and device-based access controls.
Advanced Built-In Security Tools: Includes features like Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to enhance security beyond Twingate’s capabilities.
Flexible and Easy Deployment: Automated setup with CLI commands ensures faster, more efficient deployment compared to Twingate’s agent-based approach.
Agent-less Access Support: Seamlessly connect to RDP, SSH, and web applications without requiring agents, a feature not fully supported by Twingate.
Enhanced Monitoring and Troubleshooting: Comprehensive session monitoring, recording, and remote troubleshooting tools ensure better visibility and control over your network.