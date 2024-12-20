Splashtop Secure Workspace vs. Tailscale
Discover why Splashtop the ideal solution for secure access management
The Best Alternative to Tailscale
Splashtop Secure Workspace offers a comprehensive Zero Trust solution designed for businesses, enterprises, and MSPs. With advanced features like agent-less access, robust security controls, and multi-tenancy support, Splashtop stands out as the ideal choice for secure and scalable access management.
Splashtop Secure Workspace vs Tailscale Comparison
Splashtop Secure Workspace
Tailscale
Primary Approach
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure, granular access to resources
Peer-to-peer VPN replacement for remote connectivity
Architecture
Centralized ZTNA solution with policy-driven access and resource segmentation
Peer-to-peer mesh networking using WireGuard
Deployment
Automated, CLI-based connector setup; centralized policy configuration
Setup via software clients
Zero Trust Principles
Fully Zero Trust: identity, device, and context-based access controls
Partial, focused on device-to-device tunnels
Access Management
Comprehensive policies for users, devices, groups, and resources
ACL-based permissions for user and device access
MFA Integration
Built-in conditional policies for MFA (e.g., time, device, location)
Limited, depends on identity provider
Application Discovery
Automatic discovery of applications via AD or AWS integration
No application discovery capabilities
Agent-less Access
Yes, supports agent-less access for web apps, RDP, SSH, etc.
No, all devices require the Tailscale client
Granular Policy Control
Comprehensive conditional access based on context (time, device, etc.)
Limited to ACLs
Remote Troubleshooting
Allows remote troubleshooting of hosting machines directly from the portal
No remote management capabilities
Multi-Tenancy
Yes, designed for MSPs and distributed organizations
No support for multi-tenancy
Web Filtering (SWG)
Yes, includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and DNS filtering
No
ZTNA Features
Full ZTNA capabilities, including app isolation and segmentation
Limited
Remote Browser Isolation
Yes, secure browser sessions with isolation and DLP controls
No
5 Reasons to Choose Splashtop Secure Workspace Over Tailscale
Complete Zero Trust Security: Fully implements identity, device, and context-based access controls, unlike Tailscale's partial approach.
Agent-Less Access: Access web apps, RDP, and SSH without requiring software installation on every device.
Enterprise-Grade Features: Includes multi-tenancy, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), DNS filtering, and remote browser isolation.
Centralized Management: Offers centralized policy configuration and automated deployment for scalable access management.
Remote Troubleshooting: Enables IT teams to directly troubleshoot hosting machines, a feature Tailscale lacks.