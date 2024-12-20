Skip to main content
Back To Splashtop
Get Started

Splashtop Secure Workspace vs. Tailscale

Discover why Splashtop the ideal solution for secure access management

Free TrialRequest a Demo

The Best Alternative to Tailscale

Splashtop Secure Workspace offers a comprehensive Zero Trust solution designed for businesses, enterprises, and MSPs. With advanced features like agent-less access, robust security controls, and multi-tenancy support, Splashtop stands out as the ideal choice for secure and scalable access management.

Splashtop Secure Workspace vs Tailscale Comparison

Splashtop Secure Workspace

Tailscale

Primary Approach

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure, granular access to resources

Peer-to-peer VPN replacement for remote connectivity

Architecture

Centralized ZTNA solution with policy-driven access and resource segmentation

Peer-to-peer mesh networking using WireGuard

Deployment

Automated, CLI-based connector setup; centralized policy configuration

Setup via software clients

Zero Trust Principles

Fully Zero Trust: identity, device, and context-based access controls

Partial, focused on device-to-device tunnels

Access Management

Comprehensive policies for users, devices, groups, and resources

ACL-based permissions for user and device access

MFA Integration

Built-in conditional policies for MFA (e.g., time, device, location)

Limited, depends on identity provider

Application Discovery

Automatic discovery of applications via AD or AWS integration

No application discovery capabilities

Agent-less Access

Yes, supports agent-less access for web apps, RDP, SSH, etc.

No, all devices require the Tailscale client

Granular Policy Control

Comprehensive conditional access based on context (time, device, etc.)

Limited to ACLs

Remote Troubleshooting

Allows remote troubleshooting of hosting machines directly from the portal

No remote management capabilities

Multi-Tenancy

Yes, designed for MSPs and distributed organizations

No support for multi-tenancy

Web Filtering (SWG)

Yes, includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and DNS filtering

No

ZTNA Features

Full ZTNA capabilities, including app isolation and segmentation

Limited

Remote Browser Isolation

Yes, secure browser sessions with isolation and DLP controls

No

5 Reasons to Choose Splashtop Secure Workspace Over Tailscale

  1. Complete Zero Trust Security: Fully implements identity, device, and context-based access controls, unlike Tailscale's partial approach.

  2. Agent-Less Access: Access web apps, RDP, and SSH without requiring software installation on every device.

  3. Enterprise-Grade Features: Includes multi-tenancy, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), DNS filtering, and remote browser isolation.

  4. Centralized Management: Offers centralized policy configuration and automated deployment for scalable access management.

  5. Remote Troubleshooting: Enables IT teams to directly troubleshoot hosting machines, a feature Tailscale lacks.

Get Splashtop Secure Workspace - The Best Tailscale Alternative

Free TrialRequest a Demo
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2024 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.