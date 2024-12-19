Skip to main content
Back To Splashtop
Get Started

Splashtop Secure Workspace vs. OpenVPN

Discover why Splashtop Secure Workspace outshines OpenVPN for secure, scalable, and effortless resource access

Free TrialRequest a Demo

The Best Alternative to OpenVPN

While OpenVPN provides traditional VPN capabilities, it lacks the flexibility and advanced security features modern businesses require. Splashtop Secure Workspace offers a next-generation Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, combining granular access control, superior scalability, and seamless user experiences to redefine what secure remote access can achieve.

Splashtop Secure Workspace vs OpenVPN Comparison

Splashtop Secure Workspace

OpenVPN

Core Functionality

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure, granular resource access

Traditional VPN for network access

Architecture

Cloud-first ZTNA with policy-driven access

Centralized, server-based VPN

Setup and Deployment

Simplified connector setup via CLI and centralized management

Requires VPN server setup and manual client installation. Significant technical expertise for setup and maintenance needed

Granularity of Access

Highly granular access granted per application/resource based on policies

Broad network access once connected

Conditional Access

Dynamic conditional access based on user, device, location, time, etc.

Limited; manual configurations required

Policy Enforcement

Centralized, dynamic policy enforcement

Static configurations; changes require manual updates

Scalability

Cloud-native scalability designed for enterprise environments

Complex scaling; may require additional hardware and configurations

Performance

Optimized performance with direct application access, reducing unnecessary routing

Potential latency due to traffic routing through a central VPN server

User Experience

Seamless access through a unified portal or application launcher

Requires manual VPN connection initiation

Identity Provider Integration

Built-in IdP and seamless integration with multiple IdPs (SAML, OIDC, OAuth2); supports social logins

Supports external authentication but requires manual setup

Platform Support

Supports a wide range of platforms and offers both client and agentless options

Clients required for various platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android)

Automation and APIs

Robust API support for automation and integration

Limited automation, may require scripting

Compliance Support

Built-in features supporting compliance (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR) such as detailed logging & session monitoring/recording

Manual configurations needed to meet standards. Only basic logging and no monitoring features

Advanced Security Features

Application Discovery

Yes; via Active Directory integration or AWS EC2 scanning

Not available

Multi-Tenancy Support

Yes; supports isolated multi-tenancy, ideal for MSPs

Limited

Secure Internet Access (SWG, DNS Filtering)

Yes; includes SWG, DNS filtering, and SSL inspection

Basic or none

Device Posture Checks

Yes; enforces device compliance before granting access

Limited

Remote Troubleshooting

Yes; includes remote troubleshooting directly from the management portal

Not natively supported

Just-In-Time (JIT) Access

Yes; provides temporary, time-bound access without agent installation

Not available

5 Reasons Why Splashtop Secure Workspace is Superior to OpenVPN

  1. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Architecture: Unlike OpenVPN’s broad network access, Splashtop Secure Workspace provides granular, policy-driven access to individual applications and resources, enhancing security.

  2. Simplified Setup and Management: Splashtop eliminates the complexity of traditional VPNs with streamlined connector setup, centralized management, and minimal manual configuration.

  3. Dynamic Conditional Access: With Splashtop, access is granted dynamically based on user, device, location, and time, ensuring optimal security for every connection.

  4. Cloud-Native Scalability: Splashtop is designed to grow with your business, offering effortless scaling without the need for additional hardware or complex configurations.

  5. Advanced Security Features: Splashtop includes features like Secure Web Gateway (SWG), DNS filtering, device posture checks, and session monitoring, all of which go beyond OpenVPN’s basic security capabilities.

Get Splashtop Secure Workspace - The Best OpenVPN Alternative

Free TrialRequest a Demo
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2024 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.