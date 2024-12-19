Splashtop Secure Workspace vs. OpenVPN
Discover why Splashtop Secure Workspace outshines OpenVPN for secure, scalable, and effortless resource access
The Best Alternative to OpenVPN
While OpenVPN provides traditional VPN capabilities, it lacks the flexibility and advanced security features modern businesses require. Splashtop Secure Workspace offers a next-generation Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, combining granular access control, superior scalability, and seamless user experiences to redefine what secure remote access can achieve.
Splashtop Secure Workspace vs OpenVPN Comparison
Splashtop Secure Workspace
OpenVPN
Core Functionality
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure, granular resource access
Traditional VPN for network access
Architecture
Cloud-first ZTNA with policy-driven access
Centralized, server-based VPN
Setup and Deployment
Simplified connector setup via CLI and centralized management
Requires VPN server setup and manual client installation. Significant technical expertise for setup and maintenance needed
Granularity of Access
Highly granular access granted per application/resource based on policies
Broad network access once connected
Conditional Access
Dynamic conditional access based on user, device, location, time, etc.
Limited; manual configurations required
Policy Enforcement
Centralized, dynamic policy enforcement
Static configurations; changes require manual updates
Scalability
Cloud-native scalability designed for enterprise environments
Complex scaling; may require additional hardware and configurations
Performance
Optimized performance with direct application access, reducing unnecessary routing
Potential latency due to traffic routing through a central VPN server
User Experience
Seamless access through a unified portal or application launcher
Requires manual VPN connection initiation
Identity Provider Integration
Built-in IdP and seamless integration with multiple IdPs (SAML, OIDC, OAuth2); supports social logins
Supports external authentication but requires manual setup
Platform Support
Supports a wide range of platforms and offers both client and agentless options
Clients required for various platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android)
Automation and APIs
Robust API support for automation and integration
Limited automation, may require scripting
Compliance Support
Built-in features supporting compliance (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR) such as detailed logging & session monitoring/recording
Manual configurations needed to meet standards. Only basic logging and no monitoring features
Advanced Security Features
Application Discovery
Yes; via Active Directory integration or AWS EC2 scanning
Not available
Multi-Tenancy Support
Yes; supports isolated multi-tenancy, ideal for MSPs
Limited
Secure Internet Access (SWG, DNS Filtering)
Yes; includes SWG, DNS filtering, and SSL inspection
Basic or none
Device Posture Checks
Yes; enforces device compliance before granting access
Limited
Remote Troubleshooting
Yes; includes remote troubleshooting directly from the management portal
Not natively supported
Just-In-Time (JIT) Access
Yes; provides temporary, time-bound access without agent installation
Not available
5 Reasons Why Splashtop Secure Workspace is Superior to OpenVPN
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Architecture: Unlike OpenVPN’s broad network access, Splashtop Secure Workspace provides granular, policy-driven access to individual applications and resources, enhancing security.
Simplified Setup and Management: Splashtop eliminates the complexity of traditional VPNs with streamlined connector setup, centralized management, and minimal manual configuration.
Dynamic Conditional Access: With Splashtop, access is granted dynamically based on user, device, location, and time, ensuring optimal security for every connection.
Cloud-Native Scalability: Splashtop is designed to grow with your business, offering effortless scaling without the need for additional hardware or complex configurations.
Advanced Security Features: Splashtop includes features like Secure Web Gateway (SWG), DNS filtering, device posture checks, and session monitoring, all of which go beyond OpenVPN’s basic security capabilities.