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Foxpass: A Flexible, Easy-to-Manage Keytos Alternative

Foxpass is a Keytos alternative for secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with Cloud RADIUS, Cloud PKI, and certificate-based authentication across mixed identity and device environments.

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Vendor-Neutral Authentication

Organizations evaluating Keytos often want secure Wi‑Fi and VPN authentication without being tied to a single vendor ecosystem. Foxpass provides a flexible, vendor-neutral approach for diverse environments.

  • Secure Wi‑Fi and VPN access with cloud-hosted RADIUS

  • Support a wide range of identity providers, directories, and device platforms

  • Modernize network authentication without vendor lock-in


Why Foxpass is the Best Keytos Alternative

Deploy in hours, not weeks

Get secure Wi-Fi and VPN access up and running quickly with guided onboarding 

Works across mixed environments

Support cloud-first and hybrid teams without tying network access to a single identity or endpoint ecosystem 

Flexible authentication options

Use certificate-based or credential-based authentication based on your environment and rollout plan

Simple, reliable day-to-day management

Centralize authentication, certificate services, and activity visibility with fewer dependencies to manage 

Strong security by default

Identity, certificate, and device-aware access for 802.1X and VPN

Foxpass vs. Keytos Comparison

Foxpass and Keytos both offer cloud RADIUS with certificate- and credential-based authentication. The difference is fit: Keytos is built around Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, and Azure; Foxpass is vendor-neutral for mixed identity and device environments.

Capability

Foxpass

Keytos

Platform fit 

Vendor-neutral approach for mixed identity, MDM, and network environments

Designed primarily for Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, and Azure environments 

Authentication options 

EAP-TLS, EAP-TTLS, and additional credential-based options 

EAP-TLS, EAP-TTLS, and legacy authentication methods 

PKI approach 

Integrated Cloud PKI with flexible deployment paths 

Works with an existing PKI or the separate Keytos EZCA service 

Identity and device ecosystem 

Built for organizations using varied identity providers and device platforms 

Deep native integration with Entra ID and Intune 

Best fit 

Teams that want flexibility, straightforward management, and support for heterogeneous environments

Microsoft-centric teams that want Azure-native deployment and billing


Why Teams Choose Foxpass Over Keytos

Broader Technology Fit

Foxpass is designed for teams that need secure network access across more than one identity or endpoint ecosystem. 

  • Support for mixed identity and device environments 

  • Flexible paths for cloud-first and hybrid deployments 

  • No need to align network access around an Azure-only operating model 


Flexible Authentication and PKI

Foxpass lets teams choose the authentication model that fits each use case rather than forcing a single migration path. 

  • Support certificate-based and credential-based access 

  • Use integrated Cloud PKI where needed 

  • Modernize in phases across users, devices, and locations 


Straightforward Operations

Foxpass brings Cloud RADIUS, PKI, and authentication visibility together in a platform designed for lean IT teams. 

  • Centralized authentication and certificate administration 

  • Clear audit trails and authentication activity 

  • Fewer ecosystem dependencies to coordinate 


Simple, Centralized Control

Foxpass lets you manage access without building your network authentication strategy around a single identity, endpoint, or cloud ecosystem. 

  • Centralized policy control 

  • Built-in audit logging 

  • Clear visibility into authentication activity 


How Foxpass Delivers Secure Access

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Connect your identity and devices

Sync users and groups from your identity provider and support certificate delivery through your device management workflow. 

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Enforce secure access

Use identity, credentials, or certificates to secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with 802.1X.

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Operate from one platform

Manage Cloud RADIUS, Cloud PKI, policies, and authentication activity through a centralized service.

Get Started

Choose Foxpass for secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with the flexibility to support your existing identity, device, and network environment—not just a Microsoft-first stack.

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