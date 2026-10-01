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Foxpass: A Simpler, More Flexible SecureW2 Alternative

Foxpass is a SecureW2 alternative for secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with Cloud RADIUS, Cloud PKI, and certificate-based authentication across mixed identity and device environments.

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Move Beyond Shared Passwords

Organizations evaluating SecureW2 often want to replace shared passwords with certificate-based Wi‑Fi and VPN access. Foxpass helps teams improve security while transitioning at their own pace.

  • Improve Wi‑Fi and VPN security with certificate-based authentication

  • Support both certificate-based and credential-based access across mixed environments

  • Modernize authentication through phased rollouts


Why Foxpass is the Best SecureW2 Alternative

Deploy in hours, not weeks

Get secure Wi-Fi and VPN access up and running quickly with guided onboarding 

Simpler policy and certificate workflows

No complex policy frameworks or ongoing certificate tuning required for most environments

Flexible authentication options

Use certificate-based or credential-based authentication based on your environment and rollout plan

Simple, reliable day-to-day management

Centralize authentication, certificate services, and activity visibility with fewer dependencies to manage 

Strong security by default

Identity, certificate, and device-aware access for 802.1X and VPN

Foxpass vsSecureW2 Comparison

Both Foxpass and SecureW2 support certificate-based authentication. The difference comes down to speed, simplicity, and how much policy and certificate workflow complexity your team wants to manage.

Capability 

Foxpass 

SecureW2 

Time to deploy 

Deploy under 30 min. with guided setup 

Longer implementation across PKI, policies, and device trust  

Policy and certificate workflows 

Simpler ongoing administration 

Requires more policy tuning and certificate workflow maintenance  

Policy model 

Flexible support for certificate-based and credential-based access 

More rigid, certificates-only approach with heavier policy and device trust requirements 

Day-to-day management 

Streamlined admin workflow 

More involved day-to-day admin 

Best fit 

Teams that want flexibility and a simpler path to secure access 

Teams willing to take on a more rigid certificates-only model 


Why Teams Choose Foxpass Over SecureW2

Faster Time to Value

Foxpass is designed to get you from setup to secure access quickly 

  • Guided onboarding 

  • No infrastructure to deploy 

  • Wi-Fi and VPN security live in hours


Simpler Policy and Certificate Workflows

Foxpass reduces the ongoing work required to maintain secure access by keeping policy and certificate workflows more manageable. 

  • No complex policy tuning or certificate workflow maintenance required for most environments 

  • Fewer systems to manage 

  • Predictable, stable operation 


Cost-Effective, Right-Sized Adoption

Foxpass is a great fit for IT teams wanting enterprise-grade security without enterprise pricing or procurement complexity 

  • Competitive pricing for Cloud RADIUS + certificate-based access 

  • Low/no minimums to get started 

  • Lower TCO through simpler deployment and admin 


Simple, Centralized Control

Foxpass let you manage access without juggling multiple tools or workflows 

  • Centralized policy control 

  • Built-in audit logging 

  • Clear visibility into authentication activity 


How Foxpass Delivers Secure Access

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Connect your identity and devices

Sync users and groups from your identity provider and support certificate delivery through your device management workflow. 

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Enforce secure access

Use identity, credentials, or certificates to secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with 802.1X.

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Operate from one platform

Manage Cloud RADIUS, Cloud PKI, policies, and authentication activity through a centralized service.

Get Started

Foxpass gives you secure access without the operational overhead of complex policy and certificate workflows.

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