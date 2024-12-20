Twingateのベストな代替案
Twingateが基本的なZTNA機能を提供する一方で、Splashtop Secure Workspaceはさらに進んで、設定を簡素化し、セキュリティを強化し、高度な機能を提供する包括的でポリシー駆動のプラットフォームを提供します。この比較では、Splashtop Secure Workspaceが組織のセキュリティニーズにおいて優れた選択肢である理由を示します。
Splashtop Secure Workspace vs Twingate Comparison
Splashtop Secure Workspace
Twingate
Primary Focus
Comprehensive ZTNA solution for secure application, endpoint, and internet access
ZTNA for resource-level access
Architecture
Centralized policy-driven platform with automated connectors
Peer-to-peer, cloud architecture
Zero Trust Model
Fully adheres to Zero Trust principles with identity, context, and device-based controls
Implements least-privilege, resource-specific access policies
Access Control
Comprehensive access control for users, groups, applications, and endpoints
Resource-level access based on identity and context
Encryption
End-to-end encrypted sessions with additional policy enforcement
Peer-to-peer encrypted connections using TLS
Device Posture Checks
Full support for device posture enforcement
Limited support
Agent-less Access
Supports agent-less access for RDP, SSH, and web applications
Limited, primarily agent-based
Application Discovery
Automatically discovers and catalogs applications via AD or AWS integration
Not available
Just-In-Time (JIT) Access
Provides JIT access for temporary, time-bound resource access
No native JIT support
Secure Internet Access
Yes, includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and DNS filtering
Not available
Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Yes, supports content filtering and DLP policies
Not available
Remote Troubleshooting
Yes, enables remote troubleshooting from the portal
Not available
Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)
Yes, includes RBI for secure browsing
Not available
Session Monitoring and Recording
Comprehensive session monitoring and recording
Limited
Splashtop Secure WorkspaceをTwingateより選ぶべき5つの理由
包括的なゼロトラストセキュリティ: Splashtop Secure Workspaceはゼロトラストの原則を完全に遵守し、高度なアイデンティティ、コンテキスト、デバイスベースのアクセス制御を提供します。
高度な内蔵セキュリティツール: Twingateの能力を超えるセキュリティを強化するために、Secure Web Gateway (SWG)、Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)、Data Loss Prevention (DLP)などの機能を含みます。
Flexible and Easy 設定: CLIコマンドによる自動設定により、Twingateのエージェントベースのアプローチと比較して、より迅速で効率的な設定が可能です。
エージェントレスアクセスのサポート: エージェントを必要とせずに、RDP、SSH、およびWebアプリケーションにシームレスに接続しますが、Twingateでは完全にはサポートされていない機能です。
監視とトラブルシューティングの強化: 包括的なセッション監視、記録、リモートトラブルシューティングツールにより、ネットワークの可視性と制御が向上します。