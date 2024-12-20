メインコンテンツへスキップ
Splashtop Secure Workspace と Tailscale の比較

なぜSplashtop Secure Workspaceがゼロトラストセキュリティの賢い選択であるかを確認してください

Twingateのベストな代替案

Twingateが基本的なZTNA機能を提供する一方で、Splashtop Secure Workspaceはさらに進んで、設定を簡素化し、セキュリティを強化し、高度な機能を提供する包括的でポリシー駆動のプラットフォームを提供します。この比較では、Splashtop Secure Workspaceが組織のセキュリティニーズにおいて優れた選択肢である理由を示します。

Splashtop Secure Workspace vs Twingate Comparison

Splashtop Secure Workspace

Twingate

Primary Focus

Comprehensive ZTNA solution for secure application, endpoint, and internet access

ZTNA for resource-level access

Architecture

Centralized policy-driven platform with automated connectors

Peer-to-peer, cloud architecture

Zero Trust Model

Fully adheres to Zero Trust principles with identity, context, and device-based controls

Implements least-privilege, resource-specific access policies

Access Control

Comprehensive access control for users, groups, applications, and endpoints

Resource-level access based on identity and context

Encryption

End-to-end encrypted sessions with additional policy enforcement

Peer-to-peer encrypted connections using TLS

Device Posture Checks

Full support for device posture enforcement

Limited support

Agent-less Access

Supports agent-less access for RDP, SSH, and web applications

Limited, primarily agent-based

Application Discovery

Automatically discovers and catalogs applications via AD or AWS integration

Not available

Just-In-Time (JIT) Access

Provides JIT access for temporary, time-bound resource access

No native JIT support

Secure Internet Access

Yes, includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and DNS filtering

Not available

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Yes, supports content filtering and DLP policies

Not available

Remote Troubleshooting

Yes, enables remote troubleshooting from the portal

Not available

Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)

Yes, includes RBI for secure browsing

Not available

Session Monitoring and Recording

Comprehensive session monitoring and recording

Limited

Splashtop Secure WorkspaceをTwingateより選ぶべき5つの理由

  1. 包括的なゼロトラストセキュリティ: Splashtop Secure Workspaceはゼロトラストの原則を完全に遵守し、高度なアイデンティティ、コンテキスト、デバイスベースのアクセス制御を提供します。

  2. 高度な内蔵セキュリティツール: Twingateの能力を超えるセキュリティを強化するために、Secure Web Gateway (SWG)、Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)、Data Loss Prevention (DLP)などの機能を含みます。

  3. Flexible and Easy 設定: CLIコマンドによる自動設定により、Twingateのエージェントベースのアプローチと比較して、より迅速で効率的な設定が可能です。

  4. エージェントレスアクセスのサポート: エージェントを必要とせずに、RDP、SSH、およびWebアプリケーションにシームレスに接続しますが、Twingateでは完全にはサポートされていない機能です。

  5. 監視とトラブルシューティングの強化: 包括的なセッション監視、記録、リモートトラブルシューティングツールにより、ネットワークの可視性と制御が向上します。

Splashtop Secure Workspaceを入手 - 最良のTwingate代替

