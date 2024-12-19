OpenVPNのベストな代替
OpenVPNは従来のVPN機能を提供していますが、現代のビジネスが求める柔軟性や高度なセキュリティ機能を欠いています。Splashtop Secure Workspaceは、次世代のゼロトラスト・ネットワーク接続 (ZTNA) ソリューションを提供し、詳細なアクセス制御、優れたスケーラビリティ、シームレスなユーザー体験を組み合わせて、セキュアリモートアクセスの達成可能性を再定義します。
Splashtop Secure Workspace vs OpenVPN Comparison
Splashtop Secure Workspace
OpenVPN
Core Functionality
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure, granular resource access
Traditional VPN for network access
Architecture
Cloud-first ZTNA with policy-driven access
Centralized, server-based VPN
Setup and Deployment
Simplified connector setup via CLI and centralized management
Requires VPN server setup and manual client installation. Significant technical expertise for setup and maintenance needed
Granularity of Access
Highly granular access granted per application/resource based on policies
Broad network access once connected
Conditional Access
Dynamic conditional access based on user, device, location, time, etc.
Limited; manual configurations required
Policy Enforcement
Centralized, dynamic policy enforcement
Static configurations; changes require manual updates
Scalability
Cloud-native scalability designed for enterprise environments
Complex scaling; may require additional hardware and configurations
Performance
Optimized performance with direct application access, reducing unnecessary routing
Potential latency due to traffic routing through a central VPN server
User Experience
Seamless access through a unified portal or application launcher
Requires manual VPN connection initiation
Identity Provider Integration
Built-in IdP and seamless integration with multiple IdPs (SAML, OIDC, OAuth2); supports social logins
Supports external authentication but requires manual setup
Platform Support
Supports a wide range of platforms and offers both client and agentless options
Clients required for various platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android)
Automation and APIs
Robust API support for automation and integration
Limited automation, may require scripting
Compliance Support
Built-in features supporting compliance (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR) such as detailed logging & session monitoring/recording
Manual configurations needed to meet standards. Only basic logging and no monitoring features
Advanced Security Features
Application Discovery
Yes; via Active Directory integration or AWS EC2 scanning
Not available
Multi-Tenancy Support
Yes; supports isolated multi-tenancy, ideal for MSPs
Limited
Secure Internet Access (SWG, DNS Filtering)
Yes; includes SWG, DNS filtering, and SSL inspection
Basic or none
Device Posture Checks
Yes; enforces device compliance before granting access
Limited
Remote Troubleshooting
Yes; includes remote troubleshooting directly from the management portal
Not natively supported
Just-In-Time (JIT) Access
Yes; provides temporary, time-bound access without agent installation
Not available
Splashtop Secure WorkspaceがOpenVPNより優れている5つの理由
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Architecture: OpenVPNの広範なネットワークアクセスとは異なり、Splashtop Secure Workspaceは、個々のアプリケーションやリソースへの詳細なポリシー駆動のアクセスを提供し、セキュリティを強化します。
簡素化されたセットアップと管理: Splashtopは、従来のVPNの複雑さを排除し、簡素化されたコネクタセットアップ、集中管理、最小限の手動設定を提供します。
動的条件付きアクセス: Splashtopでは、ユーザー、デバイス、場所、時間に基づいて動的にアクセスが付与され、すべての接続に最適なセキュリティを確保します。
クラウドネイティブのスケーラビリティ: Splashtopは、追加のハードウェアや複雑な設定なしで、ビジネスと共に成長するように設計されています。
高度なセキュリティ機能: Splashtopには、Secure Web Gateway (SWG)、DNSフィルタリング、デバイスポスチャーチェック、セッションモニタリングなどの機能が含まれており、OpenVPNの基本的なセキュリティ機能を超えています。