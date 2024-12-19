メインコンテンツへスキップ
Splashtop に戻る
Splashtop Secure Workspace
ログイン始める
始める

Splashtop Secure WorkspaceとOpenVPNの比較

Splashtop Secure WorkspaceがOpenVPNを凌駕する理由を発見してください。安全でスケーラブル、かつ手間のかからないリソースアクセスを提供します。

無料トライアルデモをリクエスト

OpenVPNのベストな代替

OpenVPNは従来のVPN機能を提供していますが、現代のビジネスが求める柔軟性や高度なセキュリティ機能を欠いています。Splashtop Secure Workspaceは、次世代のゼロトラスト・ネットワーク接続 (ZTNA) ソリューションを提供し、詳細なアクセス制御、優れたスケーラビリティ、シームレスなユーザー体験を組み合わせて、セキュアリモートアクセスの達成可能性を再定義します。

Splashtop Secure Workspace vs OpenVPN Comparison

Splashtop Secure Workspace

OpenVPN

Core Functionality

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure, granular resource access

Traditional VPN for network access

Architecture

Cloud-first ZTNA with policy-driven access

Centralized, server-based VPN

Setup and Deployment

Simplified connector setup via CLI and centralized management

Requires VPN server setup and manual client installation. Significant technical expertise for setup and maintenance needed

Granularity of Access

Highly granular access granted per application/resource based on policies

Broad network access once connected

Conditional Access

Dynamic conditional access based on user, device, location, time, etc.

Limited; manual configurations required

Policy Enforcement

Centralized, dynamic policy enforcement

Static configurations; changes require manual updates

Scalability

Cloud-native scalability designed for enterprise environments

Complex scaling; may require additional hardware and configurations

Performance

Optimized performance with direct application access, reducing unnecessary routing

Potential latency due to traffic routing through a central VPN server

User Experience

Seamless access through a unified portal or application launcher

Requires manual VPN connection initiation

Identity Provider Integration

Built-in IdP and seamless integration with multiple IdPs (SAML, OIDC, OAuth2); supports social logins

Supports external authentication but requires manual setup

Platform Support

Supports a wide range of platforms and offers both client and agentless options

Clients required for various platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android)

Automation and APIs

Robust API support for automation and integration

Limited automation, may require scripting

Compliance Support

Built-in features supporting compliance (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR) such as detailed logging & session monitoring/recording

Manual configurations needed to meet standards. Only basic logging and no monitoring features

Advanced Security Features

Application Discovery

Yes; via Active Directory integration or AWS EC2 scanning

Not available

Multi-Tenancy Support

Yes; supports isolated multi-tenancy, ideal for MSPs

Limited

Secure Internet Access (SWG, DNS Filtering)

Yes; includes SWG, DNS filtering, and SSL inspection

Basic or none

Device Posture Checks

Yes; enforces device compliance before granting access

Limited

Remote Troubleshooting

Yes; includes remote troubleshooting directly from the management portal

Not natively supported

Just-In-Time (JIT) Access

Yes; provides temporary, time-bound access without agent installation

Not available

Splashtop Secure WorkspaceがOpenVPNより優れている5つの理由

  1. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Architecture: OpenVPNの広範なネットワークアクセスとは異なり、Splashtop Secure Workspaceは、個々のアプリケーションやリソースへの詳細なポリシー駆動のアクセスを提供し、セキュリティを強化します。

  2. 簡素化されたセットアップと管理: Splashtopは、従来のVPNの複雑さを排除し、簡素化されたコネクタセットアップ、集中管理、最小限の手動設定を提供します。

  3. 動的条件付きアクセス: Splashtopでは、ユーザー、デバイス、場所、時間に基づいて動的にアクセスが付与され、すべての接続に最適なセキュリティを確保します。

  4. クラウドネイティブのスケーラビリティ: Splashtopは、追加のハードウェアや複雑な設定なしで、ビジネスと共に成長するように設計されています。

  5. 高度なセキュリティ機能: Splashtopには、Secure Web Gateway (SWG)、DNSフィルタリング、デバイスポスチャーチェック、セッションモニタリングなどの機能が含まれており、OpenVPNの基本的なセキュリティ機能を超えています。

Splashtop Secure Workspaceを入手 - 最良のOpenVPN代替

無料トライアルデモをリクエスト
Splashtop の最新ニュースを入手する
AICPA SOC icon
著作権 © 2025 Splashtop Inc.全著作権所有。 すべての$価格は米ドルで表示されます。