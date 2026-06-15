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Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management 下載

Downloads for Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (Splashtop AEM) users.

If you’re already using Splashtop remote access or remote support and want to get started with Splashtop AEM, contact us.


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Splashtop Business 應用程式

適用於您希望從其連線並用以進行管理的裝置。

  • Windows
  • macOS
  • Chromebook
  • Linux
  • iOS
  • Android

Splashtop 企業版串流器

適用於您想要管理、套用修補程式並連線至的裝置。

適用於 Windows、macOS、Linux、Chromebook、Android 和 iOS。

不是您想找的產品嗎？

下載遠端支援遠端存取個人版本地部署版教室版Mirroring360白板Wired XDisplay的下載內容。

如果技術人員正在協助您並向您索取代碼，請前往 sos.splashtop.com

系統要求

  • Windows 7 及以上版本，包括Windows 伺服器版本

  • macOS 10.13 和更新版本

  • iOS 14 及以上版本

  • Android 5.0 及以上版本

  • 如需舊版資訊，請參閱這篇支援文章


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