Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management 下載
Downloads for Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (Splashtop AEM) users.
If you’re already using Splashtop remote access or remote support and want to get started with Splashtop AEM, contact us.
初次使用 Splashtop 嗎？
開始免費試用，並取得一切所需的下載項目。
Splashtop 企業版串流器
適用於您想要管理、套用修補程式並連線至的裝置。
適用於 Windows、macOS、Linux、Chromebook、Android 和 iOS。
不是您想找的產品嗎？
下載遠端支援、遠端存取、個人版、本地部署版、教室版、 Mirroring360、白板及 Wired XDisplay的下載內容。
如果技術人員正在協助您並向您索取代碼，請前往 sos.splashtop.com。
系統要求
Windows 7 及以上版本，包括Windows 伺服器版本
macOS 10.13 和更新版本
iOS 14 及以上版本
Android 5.0 及以上版本
如需舊版資訊，請參閱這篇支援文章。