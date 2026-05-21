20 年的信賴
20 年來，Splashtop 協助世界各地的人們存取和支援他們的裝置 - 從日常使用者到 IT 團隊。
Splashtop 20 年背後的故事
從早期快速、簡單存取的實驗，到暢遊技術的重大轉變，這是 Splashtop 如何演進的故事，也是客戶需求如何塑造我們今日的成就。
深受全球團隊信賴
Splashtop 的安全性和易用性無可比擬。我們的 IT 支援現在可以將更多心力擺在使用者身上。
John Williams, International IT Director at GE
深受全球團隊信賴
Splashtop 支援團隊溫和有禮，讓身在科技領域的我們如沐春風。非常感謝你們，甚至讓我的工作變得輕鬆順暢，謝謝。
Adrienne Grant, Technology Coordinator at St. Joseph's School for the Deaf
深受全球團隊信賴
Splashtop 以較為合理的價格提供我們所需的功能。
Jon Quincy, IT Manager at Strobel Energy Group
20 年的經驗教訓
我們�在過去二十年所學到的知識，將繼續塑造我們今日支援客戶的方式。
適應變化
Whenever the market shifts, from PCs to mobile, mobile to the cloud, or the cloud to what comes next, we adapt to meet it. The ability to evolve means you can keep up with an ever-changing market and support your team with solutions that meet them where they work best.
傾聽客戶
Some of our biggest innovations came directly from customer feedback. We build by understanding how teams actually work, listening to their needs, and working to meet them, so our tools can solve real problems.
長期建設
From pricing to product decisions, we take a long-term approach to support our customers for as long as they need. Our focus on trust, consistency, and reliability has helped us build a platform you can count on each and every day, and we’re dedicated to making decisions to support our customers today, tomorrow, and every day beyond.
Splashtop 背後的人物
每項產品與客戶互動的背後，都有一個全球團隊每天為客戶提供支援。聆聽全球員工分享成為 Splashtop 一員的意義。
成為故事的一部分
Splashtop 對您的團隊有什麼幫助？分享您的經驗，並參與我們 20 年的旅程。
值得慶祝的里程碑
我們的團隊在蒙特利齊聚一堂，紀念 Splashtop 成立 20 周年。這不僅是一個慶祝活動，更是一個反思的時刻，讓我們專注於下一步的建設。
知道誰可以受惠嗎？
如果 Splashtop 對您的團隊有幫助，很有可能對其他人也有幫助。與可能受惠的同事分享。
探索 Splashtop 解決方案
遠端存取
讓您隨時隨地都能透過任意裝置，以安全、高效能的方式存取您的電腦，如臨機操作般地順暢辦公。
Remote Support
透過安全又好用的主動與按需 IT 遠端支援解決方案，遠端支援電腦和行動裝置。
端點與修補程式管理
透過即時修補程式管理、軟體管理、部署、各項原則等功能，監控、管理及更新裝置。
Foxpass
Foxpass Cloud RADIUS 透過識別式和憑證式驗證，輕鬆保護您的 Wi-Fi 和網路。