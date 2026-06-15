Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Managementのダウンロード
Downloads for Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (Splashtop AEM) users.
If you’re already using Splashtop remote access or remote support and want to get started with Splashtop AEM, contact us.
Splashtopのご利用は初めてですか？
無料トライアルと必要なものをすべてダウンロードして始めましょう。
Splashtop Business Streamer
管理、パッチ適用、リモート接続の対象とするデバイス向け。
Windows、macOS、Linux、Chromebook、Android、iOSで利用可能。
他の製品をお探しですか？
リモートサポート、リモートアクセス、Personal、On-Prem、Classroom、 Mirroring360、Whiteboard、 Wired XDisplayをダウンロードできます。
技術者のサポート受けている時にコードを要求されたら、sos.splashtop.comにアクセスします。
システム要件
Windows 7以降（Windows Serverのバージョンを含む）
macOS 10.13以降
iOS 14以降
Android 5.0以降
古いバージョンについては、こちらのサポート記事を参照してください。