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Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Managementのダウンロード

Downloads for Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (Splashtop AEM) users.

If you’re already using Splashtop remote access or remote support and want to get started with Splashtop AEM, contact us.


Splashtopのご利用は初めてですか？

無料トライアルと必要なものをすべてダウンロードして始めましょう。

無料トライアル

Splashtop Businessアプリ

接続元として使用し、管理操作を行うデバイス向け。

  • Windows
  • MacOS
  • Chromebook
  • Linux
  • iOS
  • Android

Splashtop Business Streamer

管理、パッチ適用、リモート接続の対象とするデバイス向け。

Windows、macOS、Linux、Chromebook、Android、iOSで利用可能。

他の製品をお探しですか？

リモートサポートリモートアクセスPersonalOn-PremClassroomMirroring360WhiteboardWired XDisplayをダウンロードできます。

技術者のサポート受けている時にコードを要求されたら、sos.splashtop.comにアクセスします。

システム要件

  • Windows 7以降（Windows Serverのバージョンを含む）

  • macOS 10.13以降

  • iOS 14以降

  • Android 5.0以降

  • 古いバージョンについては、こちらのサポート記事を参照してください。


Splashtopのご利用は初めてですか？

無料トライアルを開始するすべての製品を見る