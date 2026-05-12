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Splashtop AEM Contact Us

Sales

  • US / International: +1.408.886.7177

  • Australia: +61 (2) 9161 7275

  • Canada: (778) 569-0889

  • France: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 32

  • Germany: +49 (711) 340 67876

  • Netherlands: +31 (0)20 888 5115

  • New Zealand: +64 (9) 886 1323

  • Singapore: +65 6911 6898

  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 3884 2681

  • China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188

General (non-support) Inquiries


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Technical Support

Splashtop Remote Access, Remote Support, SRS Premium, and Enterprise product support:

  • US / International: +1.408.610.1631

  • Australia: +61 (2) 9161 7275

  • Canada: (778) 569-0889

  • France: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 58

  • Germany: +49 (711) 340 67876

  • Netherlands: +31 (0)20 888 5115

  • New Zealand: +64 (9) 886 1323

  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 3353 7079

  • China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188

All other products:

  • US / International: +1.408.809.3225


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Complete the form below and a Splashtop specialist will reach out to you with information on how to get started with Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management