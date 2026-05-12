Splashtop AEM Contact Us
Sales
US / International: +1.408.886.7177
Australia: +61 (2) 9161 7275
Canada: (778) 569-0889
France: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 32
Germany: +49 (711) 340 67876
Netherlands: +31 (0)20 888 5115
New Zealand: +64 (9) 886 1323
Singapore: +65 6911 6898
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 3884 2681
China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188
General (non-support) Inquiries
Technical Support
Splashtop Remote Access, Remote Support, SRS Premium, and Enterprise product support:
US / International: +1.408.610.1631
Australia: +61 (2) 9161 7275
Canada: (778) 569-0889
France: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 58
Germany: +49 (711) 340 67876
Netherlands: +31 (0)20 888 5115
New Zealand: +64 (9) 886 1323
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 3353 7079
China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188
All other products:
US / International: +1.408.809.3225
Contact Sales
Complete the form below and a Splashtop specialist will reach out to you with information on how to get started with Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management