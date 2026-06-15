Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management Downloads
Downloads for Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (Splashtop AEM) users.
If you’re already using Splashtop remote access or remote support and want to get started with Splashtop AEM, contact us.
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Get started with a free trial and all the downloads you’ll need.
Splashtop Business App
For devices you want to connect from and use to manage.
Splashtop Business Streamer
For devices you want to manage, patch and connect into.
Available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Chromebook, Android, and iOS.
Not what you're looking for?
Get downloads for Remote Support, Remote Access, Personal, On-Prem, Classroom, Mirroring360, Whiteboard, and Wired XDisplay.
If a technician is assisting you and asking for a code, go to sos.splashtop.com.
System Requirements
Windows 7 and above, including Windows Server versions
macOS 10.13 and above
iOS 14 and above
Android 5.0 and above
For older versions, please refer to this support article.