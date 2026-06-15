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Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management Downloads

Downloads for Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (Splashtop AEM) users.

If you’re already using Splashtop remote access or remote support and want to get started with Splashtop AEM, contact us.


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Splashtop Business App

For devices you want to connect from and use to manage.

  • Windows
  • macOS
  • Chromebook
  • Linux
  • iOS
  • Android

Splashtop Business Streamer

For devices you want to manage, patch and connect into.

Available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Chromebook, Android, and iOS.

Not what you're looking for?

Get downloads for Remote Support, Remote Access, Personal, On-Prem, Classroom, Mirroring360, Whiteboard, and Wired XDisplay.

If a technician is assisting you and asking for a code, go to sos.splashtop.com.

System Requirements

  • Windows 7 and above, including Windows Server versions

  • macOS 10.13 and above

  • iOS 14 and above

  • Android 5.0 and above

  • For older versions, please refer to this support article.


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