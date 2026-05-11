Grow Your MSP with Smarter Endpoint Operations
Easily secure, monitor, and manage client endpoints, and automate routine IT tasks without the cost and complexity of traditional RMM tools.
Protect Client Environments
Help clients stay secure and compliant with patch management, vulnerability visibility, endpoint protection coverage, and reporting that supports audits and cyber insurance needs.
Increase Client Satisfaction
Resolve issues faster with secure, on-demand remote support across every client environment. Minimize downtime, keep users productive, and deliver the responsive service clients expect.
Improve Technician Efficiency
Automate routine endpoint tasks, reduce tool switching, and give technicians faster access to the information and remote support tools they need to resolve issues.
Grow Without Adding Complexity
Support more clients and endpoints with a platform that is easy to deploy, simple to manage, and cost-effective to scale across multi-OS environments.
Benefits of Splashtop for Autonomous Endpoint Management
Consolidated Platform for MSP Growth
Simplify operations and scale smarter with a single solution for endpoint management, endpoint security, and remote access for both IT support and clients to work from home.
Lower Costs, Higher Margins
Improve profit margins with competitive pricing, while scaling IT operations across hybrid and remote client environments, and large multi-OS device fleets.
Simplify Client Onboarding
Get new clients up and running quickly with easy deployment and simple configuration. Expand service offerings with Splashtop’s modular platform built to help MSPs grow without adding operational complexity.
Unmatched Customer Service
Splashtop’s expert support team is available 24/5 via phone, chat or email to resolve issues fast, keep your remote connections smooth, and deployments optimized. Count on quick answers and proactive guidance so your business never misses a beat, and you in turn provide a superior IT experience to your clients.
"Splashtop is the best tool in my belt. I used it for remote control, end-user support, patching all my apps, and inventory management. You guys are the most cost-effective and simple solution with the best customer support. Hands down, I would recommend you to anyone looking for remote support and endpoint management. Fixing problems used to take me up to 20 minutes per task, and now it takes less than 5 to get it done with Splashtop."
Cameron Montgomery
Owner/Operator, C.M. Computers Northwest LLC
A Must-Have Upgrade for Any Splashtop User
"What I like best about Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management is its powerful combination of features that turn a great remote access solution into a full-fledged, proactive IT management platform that is very easy to use and easy to implement. The seamless integration with Splashtop Remote Support, coupled with automated patch management, antivirus deployment, and real-time monitoring, saves our team significant time and effort. It allows us to move from a reactive support model to a preventive one, ensuring our endpoints are secure and our operations are efficient."
Ilan S.
CTO, CIO
A powerful combination of features
"Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management solves the major challenge of managing and securing a distributed endpoint environment. It has helped us move from a reactive 'break-fix' support model to a proactive, automated one. This has significantly reduced manual workload for our IT team by automating critical tasks like patch management and security updates. The primary benefits are increased operational efficiency, enhanced security posture, and the ability to prevent issues before they impact our users, all while keeping our costs manageable."
Ilan S.
CTO, CIO
The Autonomous Endpoint Management is really nice for Splashtop Enterprise
"I am already a customer of Splashtop Enterprise. What I like most is that Autonomous Endpoint Management is integrated to my current version of Splashtop so I am able to do OS & 3rd Party Software patching from the same console. I also like the Endpoint Security Overview report which show me in a simple way the endpoints that are at risk (disabled Endpoint protection, threats found per endpoint, etc.)"
Verified User
Information Technology and Services