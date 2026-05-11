"Splashtop is the best tool in my belt. I used it for remote control, end-user support, patching all my apps, and inventory management. You guys are the most cost-effective and simple solution with the best customer support. Hands down, I would recommend you to anyone looking for remote support and endpoint management. Fixing problems used to take me up to 20 minutes per task, and now it takes less than 5 to get it done with Splashtop."