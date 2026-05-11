"What I like best about Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management is its powerful combination of features that turn a great remote access solution into a full-fledged, proactive IT management platform that is very easy to use and easy to implement. The seamless integration with Splashtop Remote Support, coupled with automated patch management, antivirus deployment, and real-time monitoring, saves our team significant time and effort. It allows us to move from a reactive support model to a preventive one, ensuring our endpoints are secure and our operations are efficient."