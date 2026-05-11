Autonomous Endpoint Management for Smarter IT Operations
Automate routine IT tasks and keep every device secure, up-to-date, and compliant with real-time patching, visibility, and control.
Gain Centralized Visibility and Control
Gain oversight across all endpoints from a single console. Track assets, vulnerabilities, monitor device health, review patch status, and maintain control across distributed environments.
Simplify Real-time Patching and Endpoint Operations
Automate OS and third-party patching, software updates, scripts, and recurring endpoint maintenance so IT teams can keep devices current and operations running smoothly.
Support Employees Anywhere
Resolve issues faster with secure remote access and support for any computer or mobile device, without disrupting productivity.
Meet Compliance and Cyber Insurance Requirements
Prepare for audits, internal reviews, and cyber insurance renewals with endpoint protection coverage, patch compliance, vulnerability remediation, and security reporting that help demonstrate IT readiness for frameworks and standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI, and GDPR.
Benefits of Splashtop for Autonomous Endpoint Management
Consolidated Platform for Everything IT
Whether you're scaling or simplifying, Splashtop combines endpoint management, endpoint security, and remote access for both IT to provide support and end-users to work from home.
Cost-Effective and Scalable
Reduce operational costs with competitive pricing, while scaling IT operations across hybrid teams, remote environments, and large multi-OS device fleets.
Faster Time to Value
Deploy quickly, onboard teams easily, and start managing endpoints without the complexity of traditional IT tools.
Unmatched Customer Service
Splashtop’s expert support team is available 24/5 via phone, chat or email to resolve issues fast, keep your remote connections smooth, and deployments optimized. Count on quick answers and proactive guidance so your IT environment stays resilient, and employees stay productive.
A Must-Have Upgrade for Any Splashtop User
"What I like best about Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management is its powerful combination of features that turn a great remote access solution into a full-fledged, proactive IT management platform that is very easy to use and easy to implement. The seamless integration with Splashtop Remote Support, coupled with automated patch management, antivirus deployment, and real-time monitoring, saves our team significant time and effort. It allows us to move from a reactive support model to a preventive one, ensuring our endpoints are secure and our operations are efficient."
Ilan S.
CTO, CIO
A powerful combination of features
"Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management solves the major challenge of managing and securing a distributed endpoint environment. It has helped us move from a reactive 'break-fix' support model to a proactive, automated one. This has significantly reduced manual workload for our IT team by automating critical tasks like patch management and security updates. The primary benefits are increased operational efficiency, enhanced security posture, and the ability to prevent issues before they impact our users, all while keeping our costs manageable."
Ilan S.
CTO, CIO
The Autonomous Endpoint Management is really nice for Splashtop Enterprise
"I am already a customer of Splashtop Enterprise. What I like most is that Autonomous Endpoint Management is integrated to my current version of Splashtop so I am able to do OS & 3rd Party Software patching from the same console. I also like the Endpoint Security Overview report which show me in a simple way the endpoints that are at risk (disabled Endpoint protection, threats found per endpoint, etc.)"
Verified User
Information Technology and Services