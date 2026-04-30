Customize Splashtop AEM Add-Ons for your Environment
Splashtop AEM automates endpoint management for IT teams, improving visibility and keeping devices secure and up to date. Add-ons extend capabilities beyond core ops with stronger access controls, layered security, broader remote support, and secure remote work.
Upgrade to Autonomous Endpoint Management (Enterprise)
Strengthen security and manageability with single sign-on, enhanced access controls and advanced remote access capabilities. This add-on upgrade helps IT teams streamline authentication, reduce friction for admins, and strengthen operational oversight.
Single Sign-On integration
Simplify authentication and access governance with SSO/SAML integration across leading identity providers, including Azure AD, Okta, OneLogin, JumpCloud, Workspace ONE, and Google Workspace.
Advanced Security & Access Controls
Protect environments with cloud session recording, granular role-based access controls, SIEM integration, IP whitelist, and more.
Advanced Remote Session Capabilities
Get unattended Android access and support hybrid workflows with USB and smart card redirection, microphone passthrough, 4:4:4 color mode, high-fidelity audio, and Wacom Bridge for precise pen input and creative use cases.
Splashtop Connector
Securely bridge RDP, VNC, and SSH connection to computers and servers without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.
Integrations and APIs
Integrate with ticketing and other platforms for seamless remote support and leverage open APIs to automate workflows and enhance IT operations.
Add On Endpoint Security Solutions
Extend AEM with endpoint security solutions that protect devices against modern threats, without any added complexity. Whether you need antivirus (AV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), or managed detection and response (MDR), Splashtop brings endpoint operations and security together in one streamlined experience. Choose from industry-leading providers including SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, and Bitdefender, delivered and managed through the Splashtop platform.
Vendor consolidation, less complexity
Simplify procurement and billing with a single platform for endpoint management and security, reducing vendor sprawl and unlocking better pricing.
Single console for complete visibility
Manage endpoint operations and security from one centralized AEM console, without switching tools.
Integrated deployment and policies
Deploy agents, configure policies, and monitor protection alongside existing endpoint workflows.
Simplified pricing and licensing
Consolidated add-on pricing lowers costs, increases margins, and enables more scalable growth.
Security that scales with your needs
Easily explore and expand from AV to EDR or MDR as requirements evolve.
Level Up Remote Support with Splashtop SOS, Service Desk and Augmented Reality
Give technicians the tools to deliver fast support when and where it is needed. With on-demand remote support capabilities, teams can troubleshoot issues more efficiently, guide users in real time, and reduce downtime.
Fast, Flexible Support Anywhere
Deliver on-demand remote support to computers and mobile devices with no pre-installed agent, using a simple session code.
Real-time Communication and Collaboration
Support users more effectively with in-session chat and voice call, and enable up to three technicians to collaborate in the same session.
Integrated and Elevated Support Workflows
Streamline operations with ITSM and ticketing integrations (including Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and Microsoft Teams), and enhance remote support efficiency across your IT environment.
Service Desk
Centralize support with Service Desk workflows that enable support request management with multiple remote connection methods enabling flexible, efficient troubleshooting from request to resolution.
Augmented Reality (AR) Assisted Remote Guidance
Extend remote support with AR by viewing live camera feeds and guiding users using interactive annotations, enabling clearer communication and faster issue resolution when screen sharing is not an option.
Enable End Users to Access Computers from Anywhere
Enable secure remote access for employees and clients who need to connect to their work devices from anywhere. This add-on helps support flexible work while maintaining control, productivity, and business continuity.
Access Work Computers from Anywhere
Enable users to securely access their work computers from any location and any device, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook, so work is undisrupted.
High-Performance Remote Sessions
Deliver a smooth remote desktop experience with fast connections, low latency, and clear visuals, making everyday work tasks responsive and reliable across plans.
Essential Remote Work Tools
Improve productivity with built‑in capabilities such as file transfer, multi-monitor support, remote printing, audio support, clipboard sharing, and remote reboot.
Expanded Controls for Teams and Collaboration
Enable team productivity with session chat, role‑based access management, and the ability for multiple users to access the same computer when collaboration is needed.
Easy Setup and Centralized User Management
Quickly deploy remote access by installing the Splashtop Streamer on target devices and manage users and computers from a centralized console, making it easy to scale from individual users to small teams.