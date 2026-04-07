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Splashtop Antivirus Console

Endpoint Security with Splashtop AEM

Keep your endpoints secure with powerful, flexible endpoint protection solutions. Whether you need a next-gen antivirus, EDR, or 24/7 managed defense, Splashtop connects you with the tools and expertise to stay ahead of cyber threats.

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Splashtop Antivirus

Powered by Bitdefender, Splashtop Antivirus offers real-time protection against malware, ransomware, phishing, and other threats for your Windows and Mac computers. It’s fully integrated with your Splashtop console for easy deployment and centralized management. Secure your endpoints for as low as $0.99 per endpoint per month.

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Endpoint Detection and Response

For organizations that need deeper visibility, threat hunting, and rapid response, Splashtop offers Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions from trusted security leaders.

You can now purchase the following EDR platforms through Splashtop:

  • Bitdefender GravityZone EDR

  • SentinelOne Singularity Complete

  • CrowdStrike Falcon

You can also strengthen your defenses with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services from Bitdefender, SentinelOne or CrowdStrike. MDR combines technology with hands-on security expertise to monitor, detect, and respond to threats on your behalf - 24/7/365.

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Benefits of Splashtop for Endpoint Security

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    Centralized Antivirus Management

    Deploy, configure, and monitor Splashtop antivirus right from your web console

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    Flexible Device Coverage

    Protect endpoints across both remote and on-site environments, ensuring seamless security for hybrid and distributed teams

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    Customer‑Exclusive Pricing

    Splashtop customers enjoy lower rates on antivirus and EDR solutions, making it easy to scale security without scaling costs

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    Trusted Security Integrations

    Add trusted EDR and MDR solutions to your security stack from top vendors like Bitdefender or CrowdStrike

Ready to Secure Your Endpoints?

Whether you’re just starting with antivirus or looking to strengthen your defenses with EDR or MDR, we’re here to help you take the next step in endpoint security.

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