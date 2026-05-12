Andere manieren om contact met ons op te nemen
Verkoop
VS/Internationaal: +1.408.886.7177
Australië: +61 (2) 9161 7275
Canada: (778) 569-0889
Frankrijk: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 32
Duitsland: +49 (711) 340 67876
Nederland: +31 (0)20 888 5115
Nieuw-Zeeland: +64 (9) 886 1323
Singapore: +65 6911 6898
Verenigd Koninkrijk: +44 (0) 20 3884 2681
China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188
Algemene (niet-support) vragen
Technische ondersteuning
Splashtop Remote Access, Remote Support, SRS Premiumen Enterprise productondersteuning:
VS / Internationaal: +1.408.610.1631
Australië: +61 (2) 9161 7275
Canada: (778) 569-0889
Frankrijk: +33 (0)1 85 14 97 58
Duitsland: +49 (711) 340 67876
Nederland: +31 (0)20 888 5115
Nieuw-Zeeland: +64 (9) 886 1323
Verenigd Koninkrijk: +44 (0) 20 3353 7079
China: +86 (0) 571 8711 9188
Alle andere producten:
VS / Internationaal: +1.408.809.3225
Neem contact op met onze verkoop
Vul het onderstaande formulier in waarna een specialist van Splashtop contact met u zal opnemen met informatie over hoe u kunt beginnen met Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management