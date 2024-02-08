Transition from Passwords to Secure Passwordless Authentication
Reduce vulnerability by retiring password-based EAP-TTLS/PAP and adopting certificate-based EAP-TLS authentication with Foxpass RADIUS facilitating an integrated migration.
Foxpass RADIUS Secures the Path to Passwordles
Robust wireless authentication is crucial as organizations combat escalating cyberthreats. Many IT teams have graduated from shared passwords on Wi-Fi networks to identity provider-based sign-on by integrating with Entra ID, Google Workspace, and Okta.
Advancing one step further to certificate-based passwordless authentication via EAP-TLS can close security gaps. By mutually validating the user and network server, EAP-TLS prevents impersonation attacks. Further, passwordless methods increase convenience for end users.
Foxpass RADIUS provides an adjustable platform to navigate between legacy password-driven EAP-TTLS/PAP approaches and future-proof passwordless EAP-TLS, enabling organizations to phase their migration at their preferred pace.
Foxpass RADIUS facilitates smooth evolution to passwordless security:
- Enhanced Protection: Certificate-based authentication defeats many password attacks
- Simplified User Experience: Eliminates password fatigue and reset overhead
- Native Cloud Integration: Aligns with cloud-hosted identity management
- Flexible Transition Support: Enables gradual shift from passwords to passwordless
- Consistent Infrastructure Connectivity: Maintains seamless integration throughout migration