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50% Off When You Replace Your RMM

Switch from your current endpoint management RMM Solution to Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management and qualifying organizations may receive up to 50% off their first year. Simplify endpoint management, reduce costs, and only pay for what you need.

Currently using NinjaOne, N-able, ConnectWise, Kaseya, ManageEngine, or another RMM? This offer may be for you.

Contact Sales

Limited time offer. Terms apply.

A person is using a desktop computer displaying the Splashtop management dashboard, specifically the Endpoint Policies section with various policy settings and options visible on the screen.

What’s Included

Qualified organizations may receive:

Up to 50% off your first year

Free vulnerability assessment

Guidance from our product specialists

Get Started

Why Switch to Splashtop AEM?

  • Lower Your Costs

    Reduce RMM spend without sacrificing the tools your team relies on.

  • Simplify Endpoint Management

    Patching, inventory, vulnerabilities, automation, and remote support—all in one platform.

  • Pay Only for What You Need

    No bloated licensing. No paying for features you don't use.

Why Pay More for Your RMM?

Traditional RMM

Splashtop AEM

High licensing costs

Affordable pricing

Multiple products

One platform

Complex setup

Fast deployment

Pay for unused features

Pay only for what you need

Expensive renewals

Competitive switch savings


Learn More About Splashtop AEM

Hear from a Microsoft MVP

The Smarter Way to Manage Endpoints

See Bearded365Guy's walkthrough of Splashtop AEM and learn how it helps simplify endpoint management, automate routine tasks, and reduce complexity.

The Smarter Way to Manage Endpoints | Splashtop AEM
The Smarter Way to Manage Endpoints | Splashtop AEM


See What 250 IT Professionals Told Us

Stuck in the Middle: Endpoint Management Research Report

Discover why most IT teams remain stuck in reactive endpoint management, the hidden costs of outdated processes, and the steps organizations are taking to become more autonomous.


Ready to Make the Switch?

Find out if you qualify for up to 50% off Splashtop AEM.

Contact Our Team