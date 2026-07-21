50% Off When You Replace Your RMM
Switch from your current endpoint management RMM Solution to Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management and qualifying organizations may receive up to 50% off their first year. Simplify endpoint management, reduce costs, and only pay for what you need.
Currently using NinjaOne, N-able, ConnectWise, Kaseya, ManageEngine, or another RMM? This offer may be for you.
Limited time offer. Terms apply.
What’s Included
Qualified organizations may receive:
✓ Up to 50% off your first year
✓ Free vulnerability assessment
✓ Guidance from our product specialists
Why Switch to Splashtop AEM?
Lower Your Costs
Reduce RMM spend without sacrificing the tools your team relies on.
Simplify Endpoint Management
Patching, inventory, vulnerabilities, automation, and remote support—all in one platform.
Pay Only for What You Need
No bloated licensing. No paying for features you don't use.
Why Pay More for Your RMM?
Traditional RMM
Splashtop AEM
High licensing costs
Affordable pricing
Multiple products
One platform
Complex setup
Fast deployment
Pay for unused features
Pay only for what you need
Expensive renewals
Competitive switch savings
Learn More About Splashtop AEM
Hear from a Microsoft MVP
The Smarter Way to Manage Endpoints
See Bearded365Guy's walkthrough of Splashtop AEM and learn how it helps simplify endpoint management, automate routine tasks, and reduce complexity.
Ready to Make the Switch?
Find out if you qualify for up to 50% off Splashtop AEM.