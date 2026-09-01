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Autonomous Endpoint Management Feature Matrix

Key Features

OS and 3rd party patch - Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software and having greater control over deployed versions

Inventory reporting - Access detailed reports on system, hardware and software inventory for improved visibility, auditing and compliance

Dashboard insights - Monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and compliance through a centralized dashboard with actionable insights and detailed logs

AI-powered CVE insights - Quickly identify risks, assess impact, and prioritize vulnerabilities with AI-powered CVE (Common vulnerabilities and exposures) summaries and recommended remediation actions

Endpoint policy management - Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks.

Scripts & tasks - Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints

Proactive alerts and automated remediation - Quickly identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions

Endpoint security dashboard - Centralize endpoint protection with real-time threat detection, automated response, antivirus management for Splashtop AV and other AV/EDR solutions

Endpoint configuration - Apply key security and network settings across Windows and macOS, including passwords, Wi-Fi, firewall, disk encryption and more, to reduce configuration drift

Security & Compliance

Compliant with ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2, and supports HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliances

256-bit AES encryption (SSL/TLS)

Two-step verification

Device authentication

Session timeout controls

Advanced security and access controls with SSO, cloud session recording, granular permissions, SIEM integration, IP whitelisting and more. 1

Extend protection with Splashtop antivirus (AV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and managed detection and response (MDR), with solutions from leading vendors like Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike.2

Remote Access & Support

Remote control for managed Windows, Mac, and Linux devices from any device, with or without an end-user present

Unattended access to Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged Android devices, POS devices, kiosks and set top boxes 1

Splashtop Connector for remote access to computers and servers via RDP, VNC, or SSH without using VPN or agent 1

Schedule temporary access, redirect USB devices (smart cards, security keys, stylus tools and more), use your local microphone as input on your remote computer, experience 4:4:4 color mode with high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge, and more. 1

Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user

File transfer (including drag-and-drop file transfer and Windows copy/paste file transfer)

Remote print

Blank remote screen

Multi-monitor support

Chat (in-session)

Session recording (local)

Whiteboard for annotating the remote computer screen from iPad and Android tablets

Remotely reboot or wake up your computer from the Splashtop app or web console.

View-only mode

Share my desktop (share Windows desktop via a web link)

Three users can remote into one machine

View computer status, inactive time, streamer version

Support users across managed, unmanaged, and mobile devices with on-demand remote support and enhance troubleshooting with advanced service desk workflows 3

Augmented Reality (AR) support enabling real-time mobile camera sharing between end users and remote IT technicians 3

End-user remote work with secure, high-performance access to managed computers. 4

Manageability

Logging of connections and activity

Define super admins, admins, group-specific admins and members

Web management of streamer settings

Computer and user group-based permissions

Custom tags for flexible subgrouping and organization of computers

Streamer settings policy for remotely configuring streamer settings from the web console

Enable admin to enforce session recording and upload to a target folder

Ability to add users to exist in a main group and a sub-group for better organization of access permissions

Legend:

¹ Available with Splashtop AEM (Enterprise)

2 Available with Endpoint Security Add-on

3 Available with On-demand support Add-on

4 Available with End-user remote access Add-on

Learn more about Splashtop AEM and try it free at https://www.splashtop.com/autonomous-endpoint-management