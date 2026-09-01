Autonomous Endpoint Management Feature Matrix
Key Features
OS and 3rd party patch - Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software and having greater control over deployed versions
Inventory reporting - Access detailed reports on system, hardware and software inventory for improved visibility, auditing and compliance
Dashboard insights - Monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and compliance through a centralized dashboard with actionable insights and detailed logs
AI-powered CVE insights - Quickly identify risks, assess impact, and prioritize vulnerabilities with AI-powered CVE (Common vulnerabilities and exposures) summaries and recommended remediation actions
Endpoint policy management - Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks.
Scripts & tasks - Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints
Proactive alerts and automated remediation - Quickly identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions
Endpoint security dashboard - Centralize endpoint protection with real-time threat detection, automated response, antivirus management for Splashtop AV and other AV/EDR solutions
Endpoint configuration - Apply key security and network settings across Windows and macOS, including passwords, Wi-Fi, firewall, disk encryption and more, to reduce configuration drift
Security & Compliance
Compliant with ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2, and supports HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliances
256-bit AES encryption (SSL/TLS)
Two-step verification
Device authentication
Session timeout controls
Advanced security and access controls with SSO, cloud session recording, granular permissions, SIEM integration, IP whitelisting and more. 1
Extend protection with Splashtop antivirus (AV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and managed detection and response (MDR), with solutions from leading vendors like Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike.2
Remote Access & Support
Remote control for managed Windows, Mac, and Linux devices from any device, with or without an end-user present
Unattended access to Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged Android devices, POS devices, kiosks and set top boxes 1
Splashtop Connector for remote access to computers and servers via RDP, VNC, or SSH without using VPN or agent 1
Schedule temporary access, redirect USB devices (smart cards, security keys, stylus tools and more), use your local microphone as input on your remote computer, experience 4:4:4 color mode with high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge, and more. 1
Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user
File transfer (including drag-and-drop file transfer and Windows copy/paste file transfer)
Remote print
Blank remote screen
Multi-monitor support
Chat (in-session)
Session recording (local)
Whiteboard for annotating the remote computer screen from iPad and Android tablets
Remotely reboot or wake up your computer from the Splashtop app or web console.
View-only mode
Share my desktop (share Windows desktop via a web link)
Three users can remote into one machine
View computer status, inactive time, streamer version
Support users across managed, unmanaged, and mobile devices with on-demand remote support and enhance troubleshooting with advanced service desk workflows 3
Augmented Reality (AR) support enabling real-time mobile camera sharing between end users and remote IT technicians 3
End-user remote work with secure, high-performance access to managed computers. 4
Manageability
Logging of connections and activity
Define super admins, admins, group-specific admins and members
Web management of streamer settings
Computer and user group-based permissions
Custom tags for flexible subgrouping and organization of computers
Streamer settings policy for remotely configuring streamer settings from the web console
Enable admin to enforce session recording and upload to a target folder
Ability to add users to exist in a main group and a sub-group for better organization of access permissions
Legend:
¹ Available with Splashtop AEM (Enterprise)
2 Available with Endpoint Security Add-on
3 Available with On-demand support Add-on
4 Available with End-user remote access Add-on
Learn more about Splashtop AEM and try it free at https://www.splashtop.com/autonomous-endpoint-management