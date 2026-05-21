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20 Years of Trust

For 20 years, Splashtop has helped people access and support their devices-from everyday users to IT teams around the world.

The Story Behind 20 Years of Splashtop

From early experiments in fast, simple access to navigating major shifts in technology, this is the story of how Splashtop evolved—and how customer needs shaped what we’ve built today.

The Story Behind 20 Years of Splashtop
The Story Behind 20 Years of Splashtop


Trusted by Teams Around the World

Splashtop's security and usability are unrivaled. Our IT support can now dedicate more time to users.

John Williams, International IT Director at GE

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Trusted by Teams Around the World

I really appreciate the Splashtop support team’s courteous nature. That’s pivotal for people in technology. I really appreciate that because it makes my job easier, so thank you.

Adrienne Grant, Technology Coordinator at St. Joseph's School for the Deaf

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Trusted by Teams Around the World

Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay.

Jon Quincy, IT Manager at Strobel Energy Group

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Six G2 award badges for Summer 2023, labeled: Grid Leader, Highest User Adoption, Best Est. ROI, Easiest Setup, Easiest To Use, and Fastest Implementation. Each badge has colored accents and the G2 logo.


What 20 Years Has Taught Us

What we’ve learned over two decades continues to shape how we support our customers today.

Adapt to Change

Whenever the market shifts, from PCs to mobile, mobile to the cloud, or the cloud to what comes next, we adapt to meet it. The ability to evolve means you can keep up with an ever-changing market and support your team with solutions that meet them where they work best.

Listen to Customers

Some of our biggest innovations came directly from customer feedback. We build by understanding how teams actually work, listening to their needs, and working to meet them, so our tools can solve real problems.

Build for the Long Term

From pricing to product decisions, we take a long-term approach to support our customers for as long as they need. Our focus on trust, consistency, and reliability has helped us build a platform you can count on each and every day, and we’re dedicated to making decisions to support our customers today, tomorrow, and every day beyond.

The People Behind Splashtop

Behind every product and customer interaction is a global team supporting customers every day. Hear from employees around the world on what it means to be part of Splashtop.

The People Behind Splashtop
The People Behind Splashtop


G2 5 Star Rating
Capterra 5 Star Rating
Trust Radius 4.5 Star Rating
Get App 5 Star Rating

Be Part of the Story

How has Splashtop helped your team? Share your experience and be part of our 20-year journey.


A Milestone Worth Celebrating

Our team came together in Monterey to mark 20 years of Splashtop. More than a celebration, it was a moment to reflect—and focus on what we’re building next.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating
A Milestone Worth Celebrating


Know Someone Who Could Benefit?

If Splashtop has helped your team, there’s a good chance it could help others too. Share it with a colleague who might benefit.

Refer a colleague

Explore Splashtop Solutions

Remote Access

Get secure and high-performance access to your computers from any device, anywhere. Work remotely just like you would in-person.

Remote Access

Remote Support

Remotely support computers and mobile devices with a secure, easy-to-use, unattended and on-demand IT remote support solution.

Remote Support

Endpoint & Patch Management

Monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time patch management, software management, deployment, policies & more.

Splashtop AEM

Foxpass

Foxpass Cloud RADIUS makes it simple to protect your Wi-Fi and networks with identity- and certificate-based authentication.

Foxpass