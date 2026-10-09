Skip to main content
Splashtop home
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial

Intune + Splashtop

Close the Loop with Autonomous Endpoint Management

Keep every endpoint patched, supported, and audit-ready, including those outside Intune.

Free TrialSchedule a Demo

Vulnerability Context

Know exactly what to fix first.

  • AI-summarized CVE insight for every device.

  • CISA KEV flags highlight vulnerabilities that are actively exploited.

  • CVE-to-KB and OS associations show how to fix each one fast.

  • Hardware and software inventory with health status for every endpoint.


Real-Time Patching and Remediation

Fix it now, not on the next sync.

  • Patch Windows, macOS, and third-party apps on demand or on your schedule.

  • Full control of scan, update, and reboot schedules.

  • See exactly why a failed update failed, and resolve it faster.

  • Fix issues with remote control, scripts, and background tools, without interrupting end users.


Audit-Ready Evidence

Show it's done, with the reports to back it up.

  • Success and failure reports with complete audit trails.

  • Answer “what's installed where?” in seconds with a complete software inventory.

  • Detailed logs of every action to support compliance and forensic reviews.


Coverage for Every Endpoint

Support every device you're responsible for.

  • Bring devices that aren't enrolled in Intune, like lab, test, and contractor machines, into the same patching and visibility.

  • Unattended remote control for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

  • One console for patching, automation, monitoring, and support.


Benefits of Splashtop AEM with Intune

  • Configurable Alerts icon

    Close security gaps faster

    Shrink the time between a vulnerability showing up and it being fixed, across OS and third-party apps.

  • Resolve issues on the first touch

    Diagnose and fix problems in one session, without passing tickets between tools or teams.

  • A blue icon of three overlapping documents, with the front document displaying a checklist with three checkmarks and three lines.

    Stay audit-ready

    Hand auditors clear evidence whenever they ask, without building reports by hand.

  • Lower your costs

    Less than $1 per endpoint per month, with volume pricing as you grow and no need to replace Intune.

  • Simplify IT operations

    Fewer tools, fewer contracts, and less time switching between them.

  • Scale across every environment

    Manage one site or many client environments from a single console, without changing how your team works.

Extend Intune with Continuous Endpoint Operations

Prioritize risk, remediate it on demand, and document every action with Splashtop AEM

Free TrialContact Sales