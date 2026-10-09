Intune + Splashtop
Close the Loop with Autonomous Endpoint Management
Keep every endpoint patched, supported, and audit-ready, including those outside Intune.
Vulnerability Context
Know exactly what to fix first.
AI-summarized CVE insight for every device.
CISA KEV flags highlight vulnerabilities that are actively exploited.
CVE-to-KB and OS associations show how to fix each one fast.
Hardware and software inventory with health status for every endpoint.
Real-Time Patching and Remediation
Fix it now, not on the next sync.
Patch Windows, macOS, and third-party apps on demand or on your schedule.
Full control of scan, update, and reboot schedules.
See exactly why a failed update failed, and resolve it faster.
Fix issues with remote control, scripts, and background tools, without interrupting end users.
Audit-Ready Evidence
Show it's done, with the reports to back it up.
Success and failure reports with complete audit trails.
Answer “what's installed where?” in seconds with a complete software inventory.
Detailed logs of every action to support compliance and forensic reviews.
Coverage for Every Endpoint
Support every device you're responsible for.
Bring devices that aren't enrolled in Intune, like lab, test, and contractor machines, into the same patching and visibility.
Unattended remote control for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
One console for patching, automation, monitoring, and support.
Benefits of Splashtop AEM with Intune
Close security gaps faster
Shrink the time between a vulnerability showing up and it being fixed, across OS and third-party apps.
Resolve issues on the first touch
Diagnose and fix problems in one session, without passing tickets between tools or teams.
Stay audit-ready
Hand auditors clear evidence whenever they ask, without building reports by hand.
Lower your costs
Less than $1 per endpoint per month, with volume pricing as you grow and no need to replace Intune.
Simplify IT operations
Fewer tools, fewer contracts, and less time switching between them.
Scale across every environment
Manage one site or many client environments from a single console, without changing how your team works.
Extend Intune with Continuous Endpoint Operations
Prioritize risk, remediate it on demand, and document every action with Splashtop AEM