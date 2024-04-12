跳至主內容
全面的 SaaS 安全

使用零信任、SSO、MFA、BYOI、PAM、RBI、CASB 和 DLP 保護 SaaS，防止未經授權的存取並確保全面的身份管理和資料保護。

將特權存取管理擴展到 SaaS 和 Web 應用程式

  • 零信任安全：將 RBI 與 SaaS 和 Web 應用程式的特權存取引擎集成，無需認證共享即可增強安全性。

  • SSO 存取委派：透過 SSO 簡化存取委派和模擬，消除認證共享的需要。

  • 支援非 SSO 應用程式：透過特權帳戶提供對非 SSO 應用程式的安全存取。

  • 即時連線監控和記錄：透過即時監控和會話記錄進行監督，以防止未經授權的活動並確保合規性。

  • 受控瀏覽體驗：提供安全、受控的瀏覽體驗，最大限度地減少資料外洩，同時保持可用性。

Comprehensive Identity Management

  • Unified Identity Management: Centralize and streamline identities across the organization with seamless integration of various identity sources, enhanced by multi-tenancy.

  • Robust Security Measures: Elevate security with embedded multi-factor authentication, conditional access, step-up MFA, and role-based access control, alongside modern authentication methods like SSO and social logins.

  • Credential Protection and Access Control: Secure credentials with privileged access management and built-in password managers, enforcing strict access permissions.

內聯 CASB 的可見性與控制

  • 全面的安全性和合規性：減少資料外洩和合規性問題，管理影子 IT，並實施零信任存取策略以增強安全性。

  • 主動威脅管理：記錄 HTTP 請求以識別未經授權的 SaaS 應用程序，阻止內部威脅、不安全的資料實踐和惡意實體。

  • 資料遺失防護：限制 SaaS 應用程式中的複製/貼上、下載和列印等使用者活動，以最大程度地降低資料遺失風險。

