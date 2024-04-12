全面的 SaaS 安全

將特權存取管理擴展到 SaaS 和 Web 應用程式
零信任安全：將 RBI 與 SaaS 和 Web 應用程式的特權存取引擎集成，無需認證共享即可增強安全性。
SSO 存取委派：透過 SSO 簡化存取委派和模擬，消除認證共享的需要。
支援非 SSO 應用程式：透過特權帳戶提供對非 SSO 應用程式的安全存取。
即時連線監控和記錄：透過即時監控和會話記錄進行監督，以防止未經授權的活動並確保合規性。
受控瀏覽體驗：提供安全、受控的瀏覽體驗，最大限度地減少資料外洩，同時保持可用性。
Comprehensive Identity Management
Unified Identity Management: Centralize and streamline identities across the organization with seamless integration of various identity sources, enhanced by multi-tenancy.
Robust Security Measures: Elevate security with embedded multi-factor authentication, conditional access, step-up MFA, and role-based access control, alongside modern authentication methods like SSO and social logins.
Credential Protection and Access Control: Secure credentials with privileged access management and built-in password managers, enforcing strict access permissions.
內聯 CASB 的可見性與控制
全面的安全性和合規性：減少資料外洩和合規性問題，管理影子 IT，並實施零信任存取策略以增強安全性。
主動威脅管理：記錄 HTTP 請求以識別未經授權的 SaaS 應用程序，阻止內部威脅、不安全的資料實踐和惡意實體。
資料遺失防護：限制 SaaS 應用程式中的複製/貼上、下載和列印等使用者活動，以最大程度地降低資料遺失風險。