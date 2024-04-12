跳至主內容
統一的即時存取：所有應用程式類型的無縫集成

統一跨零信任網路、特權和私人應用程式、SaaS 和遠端瀏覽的即時存取。

JIT 和按需網路訪問

  • 靈活的 ZTNA 存取：使管理員能夠滿足按需 ZTNA 請求，並提供 JIT 連結以實現與專用網路應用程式的無縫網路連接。

  • 使用者啟動的存取共用：可選擇允許最終使用者與同儕共用 JIT ZTNA 連結以存取專用網路上的應用程式。

  • 連線監控和終止：有利於 JIT 和按需網路會話的監控和終止，以增強安全控制。

JIT & On Demand Application & Privileged Access

  • Enables admins to offer on-demand and JIT-controlled privileged access links for seamless connectivity to both network and SaaS/web applications, including a Remote Browser Isolation option.

  • Provides admin controls for session monitoring and termination, ensuring credential confidentiality across all access types.

  • Optionally allows end users to share JIT application access links with peers without disclosing credentials.

JIT 訪問的 5 個主要優勢

  1. 安全性增強：僅根據需要授予存取權限，大大降低了違規的可能性。

  2. 減少攻擊面：提供限時訪問，使用後立即撤銷權限，以阻止未經授權的訪問。

  3. 合規性提升：透過自動化、特定時間的存取控制和清晰、可追蹤的稽核追蹤來符合法規。

  4. 管理效率：自動化存取管理，大幅減少人工監督並釋放 IT 資源。

  5. 協作支援：促進安全、臨時的應用程式存取，實現無縫團隊協作，同時保持嚴格的存取控制。

