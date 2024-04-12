統一的即時存取：所有應用程式類型的無縫集成

JIT 和按需網路訪問
靈活的 ZTNA 存取：使管理員能夠滿足按需 ZTNA 請求，並提供 JIT 連結以實現與專用網路應用程式的無縫網路連接。
使用者啟動的存取共用：可選擇允許最終使用者與同儕共用 JIT ZTNA 連結以存取專用網路上的應用程式。
連線監控和終止：有利於 JIT 和按需網路會話的監控和終止，以增強安全控制。
JIT & On Demand Application & Privileged Access
Enables admins to offer on-demand and JIT-controlled privileged access links for seamless connectivity to both network and SaaS/web applications, including a Remote Browser Isolation option.
Provides admin controls for session monitoring and termination, ensuring credential confidentiality across all access types.
Optionally allows end users to share JIT application access links with peers without disclosing credentials.
JIT 訪問的 5 個主要優勢
安全性增強：僅根據需要授予存取權限，大大降低了違規的可能性。
減少攻擊面：提供限時訪問，使用後立即撤銷權限，以阻止未經授權的訪問。
合規性提升：透過自動化、特定時間的存取控制和清晰、可追蹤的稽核追蹤來符合法規。
管理效率：自動化存取管理，大幅減少人工監督並釋放 IT 資源。
協作支援：促進安全、臨時的應用程式存取，實現無縫團隊協作，同時保持嚴格的存取控制。