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Automate IT with AEM – Patching, Compliance & Remediation Made Easy

Join our 30-minute webinar to see how Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) automates patching, compliance, and remediation across Windows and macOS endpoints.

You’ll learn:

  • Automate OS & third-party patching

  • Enforce compliance with custom policy frameworks

  • Complement Microsoft Intune with real-time monitoring

  • Detect and remediate issues proactively

  • Take background actions without disrupting users

Watch AEM in action in this 30-minute session and learn practical ways to automate patching, compliance, and remediation for all your endpoints.