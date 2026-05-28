Automate IT with AEM – Patching, Compliance & Remediation Made Easy
Join our 30-minute webinar to see how Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) automates patching, compliance, and remediation across Windows and macOS endpoints.
You’ll learn:
Automate OS & third-party patching
Enforce compliance with custom policy frameworks
Complement Microsoft Intune with real-time monitoring
Detect and remediate issues proactively
Take background actions without disrupting users
Watch AEM in action in this 30-minute session and learn practical ways to automate patching, compliance, and remediation for all your endpoints.