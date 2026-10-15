Why IT and MSP Teams Choose Splashtop Agentic Packr Over PatchMyPC
Package and deploy apps through Intune with AI-powered packaging, automated testing, and pricing that starts at free.
A Better PatchMyPC Alternative for Intune Teams
Patch My PC publishes third-party app updates and custom apps to Intune, ConfigMgr, and WSUS. Direct plans start at $3,500 a year for up to 1,000 devices, and admins write the install commands for custom apps themselves.
Splashtop Agentic Packr uses AI to figure out install settings, tests every package on a clean VM, and deploys through Intune. It is free up to 100 endpoints, then $3 per endpoint per year. Paid plans include live 24/5 support.
Splashtop Agentic Packr vs PatchMyPC Feature Comparison
Feature
Splashtop Agentic Packr
PatchMyPC
Free plan for small businesses
✔
Free up to 100 endpoints with every feature included, plus 5 custom packages per month.
✗
No free plan for businesses. A trial, then a quote.
Pricing and billing
$3 per endpoint per year with a 150-device minimum on paid plans. Monthly or annual billing.
3,500 a year for up to 1,000 devices, even if you manage fewer. Paid upfront for the full term.
Custom app limits
Fair use on paid plans, with no hard cap and no upgrade needed.
Capped at 100 custom apps (Enterprise Plus) or 500 (Premium).
Automated packaging and testing
✔
AI figures out the install settings and tests each package on a clean VM. Detection rules are built from the test install, AI fixes anything that fails, and QA logs are published for every build.
✗
Admins find silent switches themselves and test custom apps locally, including as SYSTEM with PsExec.
Version updates frequency
Checks WinGet for new versions every hour.
Aims for same-day releases. Catalog updates generally go out between 1 and 5 PM ET.
Consolidate tools with one vendor
✔
Consolidate more use cases with Splashtop as your needs evolve, including remote access and support, real-time patching, endpoint security, and network authentication.
✗
Focused on third-party app patching for Intune, ConfigMgr, and WSUS. Remote access and remote support require another vendor.
Support
24/5 with global engineers. Call a product expert directly, by phone, chat, or email.
Weekdays, roughly 2 AM to 9 PM ET. Phone support is callback only, and screen shares are scheduled by email.
Why Splashtop Agentic Packr over Patch My PC
Get started on your own, with no sales call: sign up, connect Intune, and package your first app.
Deploy with confidence, since every installer is scanned for viruses and malware before and after it installs, and a failed scan blocks deployment.
Buy direct, with no middleman, so smaller teams don’t need an MSP partner to afford a patching tool.
Save labor, not just license cost, as AI handles the packaging work. Start free and measure the hours saved before you pay anything.
Get help when you need it, with 24/5 support from product experts by phone, chat, or email on paid plans.
FAQs
Does Splashtop Agentic Packr work with Intune?
Is there a free plan?
How does the pricing compare to Patch My PC?
How does Agentic Packr handle custom apps?
How are packages checked for security?
Ready to Simplify App Packaging?
Start free with up to 100 endpoints, or talk to our team about Agentic Packr for your Intune environment.