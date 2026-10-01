Agentic Packr for Intune & SCCM
Features curated by industry experts and Microsoft MVPs
Full-featured free plan for up to 100 endpoints
Everything you need to package faster and deploy with confidence
Automated App Packaging
Access verified third-party apps from a catalog, or by using a package ID or custom installers
Seamless Intune Deployment
Integrate with multiple Intune tenants and deploy apps automatically and seamlessly to managed endpoints.
Deploy Beyond Intune
Easily bundle packages with install/update and uninstall actions to deploy them on any Windows machine manually or with SCCM
Easy Version Updates
Detect new app versions automatically, keeping deployed software current with minimal admin effort
Deployment Testing and Auditing
Automatically test packages in a VM before deploying, review QA logs, view live deployment status and audit logs
User and Access Control
Assign role-based access control, enable authentication and automated user provisioning via Entra ID
Control End-user Experiences
Customize notifications, install/update deferrals, restart prompts and grace periods and company branding
Company Portal
Enable end users to install and uninstall approved apps on demand