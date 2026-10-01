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Agentic Packr for Intune & SCCM

Features curated by industry experts and Microsoft MVPs

Full-featured free plan for up to 100 endpoints

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Everything you need to package faster and deploy with confidence

  • Automated App Packaging

    Access verified third-party apps from a catalog, or by using a package ID or custom installers

  • A blue line forms a square on the left, then curves upward into a large arrow pointing diagonally to the top right on a light gray background.

    Seamless Intune Deployment

    Integrate with multiple Intune tenants and deploy apps automatically and seamlessly to managed endpoints.

  • Deploy Beyond Intune

    Easily bundle packages with install/update and uninstall actions to deploy them on any Windows machine manually or with SCCM

  • Easy Version Updates

    Detect new app versions automatically, keeping deployed software current with minimal admin effort

  • Deployment Testing and Auditing

    Automatically test packages in a VM before deploying, review QA logs, view live deployment status and audit logs

  • Blue outline icon of a person next to a padlock with a check mark, symbolizing privacy, security, or protected account access.

    User and Access Control

    Assign role-based access control, enable authentication and automated user provisioning via Entra ID

  • End-User Remote Access icon

    Control End-user Experiences

    Customize notifications, install/update deferrals, restart prompts and grace periods and company branding

  • Blue icon of a dashboard displaying a pie chart, two horizontal lines, and an upward-trending line graph, all inside a square frame on a light background.

    Company Portal

    Enable end users to install and uninstall approved apps on demand

Full-featured free plan for up to 100 endpoints

Start FreeContact Us