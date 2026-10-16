Why IT and MSP Teams Prefer Splashtop Agentic Packr Over Robopack
Package and deploy apps through Intune with AI-powered packaging, automated testing, and a free plan for up to 100 endpoints.
A Simpler Robopack Alternative for Intune App Packaging
Robopack packages and patches apps for Intune, with a catalog drawn from WinGet and the Microsoft Store. It is free under 50 devices, then starts at $1,000 a year, with support by email and ticket.
Splashtop Agentic Packr uses AI to figure out install settings, tests every package on a clean VM, and deploys through Intune. It is free up to 100 endpoints, then $3 per endpoint per year. Paid plans include live 24/5 support.
Feature
Splashtop Agentic Packr
Robopack
Free plan for small businesses
Free up to 100 endpoints, with every feature included, plus 5 custom packages per month.
Free only under 50 devices.
Pricing
$3 per endpoint per year, with a 150-device minimum on paid plans.
$1,000 a year minimum for 51 to 100 devices, and a $1,500 minimum from 101 devices.
Billing
Monthly or annual billing.
Billed in advance. Fees are non-refundable, including if you cancel early.
Automated packaging and testing
AI figures out the install settings and tests each package on a clean VM. Detection rules are built from the test install, AI fixes anything that fails, and QA logs are published for every build.
Automated packaging and validation. Packages are tested on a virtual machine, and detection methods are created automatically
Version updates frequency
Checks WinGet for new versions every hour.
New versions typically available within about 30 minutes of appearing in the WinGet catalog.
Consolidate tools with one vendor
✔ Consolidate more use cases with Splashtop as your needs evolve, including remote access and support, real-time patching, endpoint security, and network authentication.
✗
Focused on Intune app packaging, patching, and deployment. Remote access and remote support require another vendor.
Support
24/5 with global engineers. Call a product expert directly, by phone, chat, or email.
Email and ticket only, weekdays 9:00 to midnight CET (about 3 AM to 6 PM ET). Expert calls only after escalation.
Why Splashtop Agentic Packr over Robopack
Start free on up to 100 endpoints, with every feature included, so small businesses are fully covered.
Pay only for what you need, when you need it at $3 per endpoint per year, billed monthly or annually.
Deploy with confidence, since every installer is scanned for viruses and malware before and after it installs, and a failed scan blocks deployment.
Get help when you need it, with 24/5 support from product experts by phone, chat or email on paid plans
Work with one trusted vendor for app packaging, remote access, remote support, real-time endpoint management, and security.
FAQs
Does Splashtop Agentic Packr work with Intune?
Is there a free plan?
How does the pricing compare to Robopack?
How does Agentic Packr handle custom apps?
What support is included?
Pronto a semplificare il packaging delle app?
Inizia gratis con fino a 100 endpoint, oppure parla con il nostro team di Agentic Packr per il tuo ambiente Intune.