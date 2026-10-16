Why IT and MSP Teams Prefer Splashtop Agentic Packr to Intune Enterprise App Management
Microsoft's catalog covers the apps in it. Agentic Packr goes beyond.
Cover Every App, Not Just the Catalog. Deliver a Better End-User Experience.
Intune Enterprise App Management (EAM) is Microsoft's catalog of prepackaged apps for Intune. It is included in Microsoft 365 E5, or available as a $2 per user per month add-on, and it updates catalog apps automatically. Apps outside the catalog still need to be packaged manually.
Splashtop Agentic Packr uses AI to figure out install settings for any app, including your own, tests every package on a clean VM, and deploys through Intune. It is free up to 100 endpoints, then $3 per endpoint per year. Paid plans include live 24/5 support.
Splashtop Agentic Packr vs Intune Enterprise App Management
Feature
Intune Enterprise App Management
Splashtop Agentic Packr
App coverage
Several hundred prepackaged apps in Microsoft's catalog.
1,000+ prepackaged and verified apps in the public catalog, plus access to all apps in Chocolatey and WinGet
Custom and in-house apps
✗ Not covered. Apps outside the catalog are packaged manually for every version.
✔
AI figures out the install settings and tests each package on a clean VM. Detection rules are built from the test install, and AI fixes anything that fails.
Security checks
Microsoft prepares and hosts catalog apps.
Every installer is scanned for viruses and malware before and after it installs, and a failed scan blocks deployment. QA logs are published for every build.
Devices outside Intune
✗ Not covered.
✔
Export packages to deploy with SCCM or on Windows machines Intune doesn’t manage.
End-user experience
Uses Intune's standard install notifications.
✔
Templates for deferrals, close-app prompts, deadlines, and company branding.
Why Add Splashtop Agentic Packr to Intune Enterprise App Management
Cover every app, not just the ones in Microsoft's catalog: add apps by WinGet or Chocolatey package ID, or upload in-house tools and niche vendor software.
No more manual packaging, as AI figures out install settings and builds detection rules from a test install.
Deploy with confidence, since every installer is scanned for viruses and malware before and after it installs, and a failed scan blocks deployment.
Control the end-user experience, with templates for deferrals, close-app prompts, and company branding.
Start free, with no change to your Microsoft licensing: up to 100 endpoints at no cost, then $3 per endpoint per year.
FAQs
Do I need Agentic Packr if I already have Enterprise App Management?
Can I use Agentic Packr and Enterprise App Management together?
Is Enterprise App Management included in my Microsoft license?
How does Agentic Packr handle custom apps?
Is there a free plan?
Ready to Package Every App?
Start free with up to 100 endpoints, or talk to our team about Agentic Packr for your Intune environment.