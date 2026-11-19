RESOURCE · HOW IT WORKS
How Agentic Packr tests every package
Every build, from the catalog or from an installer you upload, goes through the same procedure on a clean virtual machine before it can be published to your Intune tenant.
The run, start to finish
Every build — from the catalog or an uploaded installer — runs through the same procedure on a clean VM before publishing to your Intune tenant. This page covers each step, what counts as a failure, what happens next, and what you receive at the end.
Each step in detail
STEP 1
Verify the installer
We download the binary from the vendor’s own URL and check its hash against the catalog manifest. Then we work out what kind of installer it is from the file itself, not from its name or from the manifest.
WHAT HAPPENS ON THE VM
The hash of the downloaded file is compared with the manifest. A mismatch stops the build.
File type from the extension and the magic bytes: MSI, EXE, zip or MSIX.
Installer engine from signature strings and overlay markers in the file: Inno Setup, NSIS, WiX Burn, InstallShield, Advanced Installer, Squirrel and others.
For an MSI: ProductCode, UpgradeCode, ALLUSERS and launch conditions are read from the tables.
Product name and version come from the file’s version resources. A zip is opened: an inner MSI first, then MSIX, then the best EXE; otherwise it is treated as a portable app.
STEP 2
Scan before anything runs
The installer is scanned for malware before it is executed. This is the second hard gate: a failed scan stops the build, and nothing is retried or overridden.
WHAT HAPPENS ON THE VM
The scan runs on the file as downloaded, before any install step.
A second scan runs after the install, on what the installer left behind (step 6).
A finding at either point ends the run. The package is not built and not published.
The same rule applies to catalog apps and to installers you upload.
STEP 3
Install it the way Intune will
The package installs on a fresh VM in the context the app needs, system or per-user. The AI proposes the silent switches and the context from what it found in the file; the engine’s known switches act as a guardrail; the test decides.
WHAT HAPPENS ON THE VM
Silent switches: the package manager’s own arguments are used as they are for catalog apps. For an uploaded installer, the AI proposes them with a confidence score and checks them against the switches that engine is known to accept.
Install context: the AI proposes system or per-user. After the install, the test confirms it from where the files actually landed. A per-user installer is run in the logged-on user’s session.
A watchdog runs alongside the installer. A hidden dialog or a hang is caught and treated as a failure, not as a wait.
Registry, folders and services are snapshotted before and after. An install that exits with success but changes nothing fails the test.
Reboot-required exit codes (3010, 1641) count as success, the way Intune treats them.
STEP 4
Prove the app is there
The detection rule that ships with the package is checked against the real install. It is version-aware, so an older copy of the app never counts as up to date. If detection fails, the package is not published.
WHAT HAPPENS ON THE VM
The package writes a marker on install. The rule checks it across the machine hive, WOW6432Node and every user hive, and requires the installed version to be at least the packaged version.
A second rule, built from the install’s footprint (uninstall entry, installed file or MSIX identity), finds copies of the app that were not installed by this package. This is what app discovery uses.
If detection fails inside the test, the VM is scanned, the AI proposes alternatives, and up to ten heuristic rules are tried. The first one that works is saved into the package.
Detection must pass in the final run for the package to be published.
STEP 5
Remove it and check again
The app is uninstalled and detection runs a second time to confirm it is gone. Clean removal is part of passing, not an afterthought, because every update is also an uninstall of the old version somewhere.
WHAT HAPPENS ON THE VM
The uninstall entry is found by comparing the registry before and after the install, so the command comes from what was really registered.
Preference order: a quiet uninstall string, then
msiexec /xwith the product’s own ProductCode, then the uninstaller with the switches its engine expects.
Refused outright: uninstallers under a user profile, switches foreign to the engine, and any msiexec GUID that is not one of the product’s own codes.
If the uninstall fails, the AI searches for the right command and gets three more attempts inside the same test. A per-user app is retried in the user’s session.
Detection runs again. The app must be gone.
STEP 6
Scan again, sign, and keep the evidence
A second malware scan runs after the install. The package is then signed and built as a Win32 app for Intune, and the full log of the run is stored with it. You can read what happened on the VM before you deploy.
WHAT HAPPENS ON THE VM
The post-install scan covers what the installer wrote, not only the installer file.
The verdict is recorded: install, detection, uninstall and re-detection, each as pass or fail, plus the iteration number.
The package is signed and built as an
.intunewinfile.
The execution log and the scorecard travel with the package and stay available for audit.
When a test fails
INSIDE THE TEST
Retries that cost no run
Detection: up to ten alternative rules are tried.
Uninstall: three more attempts with AI-found commands.
Context: a failed per-user install is retried as machine, and the other way round when a user is logged on.
BETWEEN RUNS
Root cause, then a rebuild
The AI reads the logs and the exit code, names the likely cause and proposes new parameters.
The whole package is rebuilt and the full procedure runs again. Up to three runs in total.
Switches that passed are locked and kept. AI-written install scripts are switched off after two failures.
HARD STOPS
No retry, by design
A malware finding, before or after install.
A download URL that no longer works.
An installer that refuses the server-based test VM.
The time or run budget is used up. The package is built but not published, and comes to you with the log.
Some installers will always need a person. A setup that expects answers in a dialog, or an installer that cannot run unattended, is handed back to you with what we found, and you can finish it in Manual Mode. We tell you which ones rather than let them loop.
What you receive
A signed Win32 package (.intunewin) built on PSADT v4, with its configuration, detection and requirement rules, metadata and icon. The same package format you would build by hand, so nothing is hidden from you.
A verdict you can trust. Passed means install, detection, uninstall and re-detection all passed. Passed with a note means the uninstall could only be judged partly, for example a per-user app, or an MSIX that cannot be tested unelevated. We say which.
The full execution log and scorecard, stored with the package. Every command, exit code and check, for every run, so you can audit a package months later.
Published to Intune only when it passed. Install and detection must be green in the final run. A package that did not get there is kept for you to inspect, not pushed to devices.
How common installer types are handled
The engine is recognised from the file. Its known switches are the starting point and the guardrail; the test on the VM has the final say.
TYPE
RECOGNISED BY
SILENT INSTALL
UNINSTALL
WORTH KNOWING
MSI
File header, MSI tables
Launch conditions are read first; a per-user MSI is uninstalled in the user’s session.
Inno Setup
Signature string or overlay marker
Inno switches are never applied to an uninstaller that is not Inno.
NSIS
Signature string or overlay marker
Uninstall string with
Leftovers NSIS tends to leave are cleaned up on the device.
WiX Burn
Burn marker and section in the file
Bundle from the package cache, quiet
The bundle’s quiet uninstall string wins over the inner MSI’s product code.
InstallShield
Signature plus an embedded or adjacent MSI
The embedded MSI’s product code
InstallScript setups that need recorded answers are handed back to you.
Per-user apps (Squirrel)
Signature string
Runs as the logged-on user. An uninstall that cannot be fully judged is reported as passed with a note.
MSIX / AppX
Extension or manifest in the package
Package install, no switches
Cannot be fully tested without elevation; reported as passed with a note.
Also recognised: Advanced Installer, BitRock InstallBuilder, Qt Installer Framework, Wise, install4j, 7-Zip SFX and plain zips. An unknown EXE gets the AI’s best proposal first, then the common switch candidates in turn.
ON THE ROADMAP
What we do not test yet
Every run is a clean install on a fresh machine. We do not yet test an upgrade over an existing version of the app, or conflicts with other software on the device. Both are on the roadmap, and until then we say so here rather than let you find out.
The rule behind all of it
The AI proposes, using facts read from the file. The engine’s known switches are a guardrail. What happens on the clean test VM is the final authority, and wherever a step can be done without AI, it is.
AI proposes. The clean VM decides.
See a test run on your own apps
Connect your Intune tenant, pick an app from the catalog or upload an installer, and read the report yourself.