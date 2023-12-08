Director of Product Marketing
Cupertino, CA
Responsible for marketing and growing Splashtop’s key business products, specifically for enterprise / up-market customers, creating relationships with new and existing partners and working closely with Marketing, Product Management, and Sales teams. This position is full time and the location is at Splashtop headquarters in Cupertino, CA. This role requires specialized knowledge of remote access, help desk support and the enterprise vertical.
Duties
Research market & vertical landscape, particularly for the enterprise market to drive product positioning, market penetration strategies & differentiated messaging.
Define target segments in the enterprise markets and identify core pain points and customer needs to build Ideal Customer Profiles for marketing and sales outreach activities.
Conduct and manage competitive intelligence activities including competitive analysis, battle cards and responses for common objectives.
Help define product offering as we continue our marching up-ward into the mid-market and enterprise.
Drive thought leadership on trends in the market and facilitates learning for sales, marketing and customer success in order to better enable our teams to position and sell our solutions.
Lead cross-functional teams to execute product launch timelines, milestones and communications.
Initiate, develop and deliver thought-leading content across the company website, videos, blogs, public relations, and marketing programs.
Partner with sales & channel partners to define, prioritize and develop additional sales tools that align with the ideal sales process and typical buyer journey – both low touch and high touch.
Work cross-functionally to create sales & partner toolkits including playbooks, data sheets, presentations and partner briefs.
Hours
40 hours per week
Experience & Education
Requires a Master of Business Administration degree plus 2 years of work experience as a Marketing Analyst, Business Development Representative or closely related. Requires 2 years of work experience in enterprise markets.
Who are we?
We are Splashtop. We deliver next-generation remote access and remote support software and services across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Africa. Splashtop’s cloud-based, secure, and easily managed solutions serve customers that include everyone from multinational enterprises and academic institutions to small businesses, MSPs, and individuals.
Headquartered in Cupertino, California (USA) and founded in 2006, Splashtop has offices in Hangzhou (China), Tokyo (Japan), Taipei (Taiwan), Singapore and Amsterdam (Netherlands).
We always deliver what we promise and scaling hard, with a stunning Net Promoter Score of +93 and 85% of the Fortune 500 companies who enjoy Splashtop products globally. We recently achieved the aspirational Unicorn status of $1B valuation thanks to our 30+ million happy users.
Each Splashtop employee will be a real team member, no matter what position you are in. We are a young, fast-growing company, we respect and are transparent to one another. In this role you can have a real impact into the next steps of the company’s growth. We all work hard to exceed customer expectations, we are collaborative, positive thinkers and always improve our solutions and services. Besides hitting it hard we also enjoy and celebrate our success with our teams.
Our listed compensation range commensurate with the selected candidates' experience, industry knowledge, skillsets, and other factors that may prove relevant during the interview process.
Splashtop is a proud equal opportunity employer, dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates diversity. We value the unique skills and experiences brought by individuals from all backgrounds and identities, including but not limited to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, socioeconomic background, or individuals reentering the workforce. We especially encourage applications from underrepresented groups such as women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, and veterans. At Splashtop, we believe diversity drives innovation, and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, respected, and valued.
Posted
December 8, 2023