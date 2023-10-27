Thank you for contacting us!
Learn more about Splashtop On-Prem
We can’t wait to introduce you to Splashtop On-Prem. Below is a sneak peek at what you can get with this next generation remote access solution that offers enterprise-class capabilities.
All-in-One Remote Access and Support
Enable employees to remotely access Windows, Mac and Linux work computers, and use apps like Adobe and Autodesk just as they would in-person.
Enable IT teams to provide on-demand ‘helpdesk’ support by remoting into computers and mobile devices, AND provide remote support to unattended computers.
Select a combination of named employee remote access licenses and concurrent technician licenses to fit your needs.
Security and Compliance
Install the Splashtop On-Prem Gateway in your DMZ or behind your firewall. Remote sessions can be peer to peer across local or routable networks; or bridged through the Splashtop On-Prem Gateway for cross network access.
Get industry leading security features and practices including industry standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption, device authentication, two-factor authentication, and more
Activities are logged and available for reporting.
Splashtop has achieved and maintains compliance with SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 3, and GDPR
Splashtop’s security features help organizations meet their own HIPAA, PCI, ISO 27001, and other industry and government standards and regulations
Ease-of-Use and Efficiency
Get a centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more
Use the Splashtop app on any number of Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome devices to launch the remote session
Get a user-friendly interface that’s intuitive and needs no training to navigate
Get in-session features that increase productivity
Active Directory
For ease of deployment and maintenance, Splashtop can use Active Directory to easily provision user’s accounts and authenticate / authorize each user session request with Active Directory.