Splashtop Business Access

Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.

Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.

Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.