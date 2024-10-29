Remote Support Onboarding Webinar Sign Up Form - November 14, 2024
Topic: Live Onboarding Webinar: Maximize Your Remote Support Solution
Date & Time: November 14, 2024 11:00 AM PT
Description: To make sure you get the most out of your remote support subscription, we invite you and your team to join our live webinar designed specifically for new users. This is highly recommended to ensure an impactful adoption of our solutions.
In this webinar, you will be able to:
• Discover the powerful features and support capabilities of Splashtop SOS
• Learn how to effectively implement Splashtop in your support workflows
• Gain insights on best practices to maximize usage of your subscription
• Get your specific questions and concerns answered by Splashtop experts