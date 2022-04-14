Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
Splashtop
Kostenlos testen

Freshworks Refresh

October 27 – 28, 2020 – Online Virtual Event

Splashtop-Freshservice Integration

Splashtop is very excited to be exhibiting at Freshworks Refresh again this year!

Splashtop is very excited to be exhibiting at Freshworks Refresh again this year! Our team is looking forward to showcasing the Splashtop SOS and Freshworks integration which enables Freshdesk and Freshservice technicians to launch a remote session from within the ticket. With Splashtop SOS, IT professionals can remotely access end-user devices on-demand, troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly.

Freshworks Refresh | Splashtop-Freshservice Integration | Splashtop-Freshdesk Integration

Wir würden uns freuen, von Ihnen zu hören

Kontakt

Die aktuellen Splashtop-Nachrichten und Sonderangebote

Jetzt anmelden
  • Compliance
  • Datenschutzerklärung
  • Nutzungsbedingungen
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop, Inc. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. Alle angegebenen Preise verstehen sich ohne anfallende Steuern.